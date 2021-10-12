×
RAW Results: Big E laid out; SmackDown Superstars make special appearance

A chaotic night on RAW saw Xavier Woods edge closer to achieving his dream
Modified Oct 12, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Listicle

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW before being interrupted by Big E in the ring. E and Drew talked about how McIntyre wanted a shot at the WWE Title. Drew said that at Crown Jewel, he would secure the gold once again.

"This is my last opportunity at the #WWETitle before I go to #SmackDown, and I'm not letting it slip through my fingers." #WWECrownJewel #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/m8HL33sC4A

SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, came out to interrupt them and gave a warning on behalf of the Bloodline and Roman Reigns to Drew and Big E.

The Usos then said they were preparing to take down the New Day when they will come to SmackDown before telling Big E that if he could beat Drew at Crown Jewel, he would get a shot at The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series.

Will #WWECrownJewel opponents @WWEBigE and @DMcIntyreWWE team up to take on The @WWEUsos tonight?! #WWERaw https://t.co/UVUfDy0Oj7

The Usos attacked Drew and Big E and wiped them out with superkicks after challenging them to a tag match tonight on RAW. Big E and McIntyre accepted the challenge shortly after as RAW continued.

#SmackDown #TagTeamChampions @WWEUsos vs. #WWEChampion @WWEBigE & @DMcIntyreWWE TONIGHT on #WWERaw.Sounds 💯 to us https://t.co/hxZCyGovio

Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet - King of the Ring Tournament Round 1 on RAW

😱 🤯 😱 🤯 😱 🤯@KingRicochet is looking to manifest the @ as he battles @AustinCreedWins in the #KingOfTheRing tournament! #WWERaw https://t.co/j2uKkCwSTr

Woods started off strong and dropped Ricochet on the apron after blocking a springboard move. Woods was caught on the top rope, and Ricochet hit a huge Superplex from up top.

Back after a break, Woods hit a big Vertical Suplex and a Gutbuster before Ricochet set him up for a big slam and a basement dropkick. Outside the ring, the former US Champion drove Woods into the barricades twice, before missing a big dive and hitting the floor.

Back in the ring, Woods took Ricochet down and hit the Limit Breaker from the ropes to pick up the win!

Result: Xavier Woods def. Ricochet

With his magnificent mane in tact, @AustinCreedWins defeats @KingRicochet to advance in the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! 👑 #WWERaw https://t.co/TWZTjPD78J

Grade: B

Back after the break on RAW, Riddle revealed to Randy Orton that he challenged Omos to a match. Orton was not pleased and told Riddle that he was 'on his own'.

#RKBro matching snakeskin speedos?! 🐍 We need it. #WWERaw @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/d6D2o6lwwY
