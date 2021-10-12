RAW Results: Big E laid out; SmackDown Superstars make special appearance

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW before being interrupted by Big E in the ring. E and Drew talked about how McIntyre wanted a shot at the WWE Title. Drew said that at Crown Jewel, he would secure the gold once again.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, came out to interrupt them and gave a warning on behalf of the Bloodline and Roman Reigns to Drew and Big E.

The Usos then said they were preparing to take down the New Day when they will come to SmackDown before telling Big E that if he could beat Drew at Crown Jewel, he would get a shot at The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series.

The Usos attacked Drew and Big E and wiped them out with superkicks after challenging them to a tag match tonight on RAW. Big E and McIntyre accepted the challenge shortly after as RAW continued.

Xavier Woods vs. Ricochet - King of the Ring Tournament Round 1 on RAW

Woods started off strong and dropped Ricochet on the apron after blocking a springboard move. Woods was caught on the top rope, and Ricochet hit a huge Superplex from up top.

Back after a break, Woods hit a big Vertical Suplex and a Gutbuster before Ricochet set him up for a big slam and a basement dropkick. Outside the ring, the former US Champion drove Woods into the barricades twice, before missing a big dive and hitting the floor.

Back in the ring, Woods took Ricochet down and hit the Limit Breaker from the ropes to pick up the win!

Result: Xavier Woods def. Ricochet

Grade: B

Back after the break on RAW, Riddle revealed to Randy Orton that he challenged Omos to a match. Orton was not pleased and told Riddle that he was 'on his own'.

1 / 9 NEXT

Edited by Alan John