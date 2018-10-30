WWE RAW Results October 29th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7.15K // 30 Oct 2018, 08:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW kicked off with a recap of Roman Reigns' announcement last week where he opened up about his battle with Leukemia. Baron Corbin started us off out in the ring, with the Universal Championship on his shoulder. He said that he hoped if Roman came back, it was not to his show, as the title felt good on him.

Brock Lesnar and his Paul Heyman made their way out to the ring and shut Corbin up before launching into a promo. Heyman said that it was a foregone conclusion that Brock Lesnar would walk away from WWE Crown Jewel with the Championship. Braun Strowman made his way out to the ring and said that he was going to be the Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar was going to 'Get these hands'.

Taunting Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman slammed Corbin with three Running Powerslams. Lesnar hit Braun Strowman with a huge F5, before posing with the Universal Title.

Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley

Balor prevailed against Lashley and his obnoxious sidekick but at what cost?

Lio Rush made his way out to kick things off. He promised Finn that Bobby Lashley was going to dominate and defeat Finn Balor.

Finn Balor was grounded by Lashley early on. He found himself on the ground but managed to send Lashley to the outside where he hit a Suicide Dive. Balor made his way back into the match, by taking down Lashley and stomping on him. He sent him into the corner and hit a chop but ended up getting caught.

Lashley put Balor down with a powerslam but Finn kicked out. Lashley tried to hit the Standing Suplex on Finn but he got out of it and hit Bobby with a running dropkick. He went for the Coupe de Grace on Lashley, but Lio Rush sent him off the top rope. The official didn't take kindly to it and the match was over via disqualification.

Result: Finn Balor def. Bobby Lashley via DQ

It was announced that John Cena would replace by Bobby Lashley at WWE World Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT