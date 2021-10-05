×
RAW Results: Becky Lynch attacked; Stipulation confirmed for Lashley-Goldberg Grudge Match

Becky Lynch and Goldberg made big statements on RAW
Modified Oct 05, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Listicle

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and announced herself as the first draft pick on RAW tonight. She talked about how she had to give up the RAW Women's title without actually losing it.

Becky showed interest in regaining both brands' titles and becoming Becky Two Belts once more before Charlotte walked out.

BREAKING: #SmackDown Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE just broke the news that #BigTimeBecks has been DRAFTED to #WWERaw! https://t.co/5AkY3FVH5R

Charlotte made fun of Becky before bringing up 'unfinished business' between both women. Bianca Belair made her entrance next before joining them in the ring and told Charlotte that 'she didn't even go here'.

HERE WE GO!!!@BiancaBelairWWE
#WWERaw https://t.co/uFMulmZqwo

Charlotte said Belair should thank her for paving the way for her before Becky reminded them that Belair and Flair had never had a match before.

Flair said she wasn't in the mood for charity and Belair was about to attack her before Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked out and set up the match for the main event of RAW tonight.

A big main event was set up for tonight&#039;s RAW
Night Two of the WWE Draft continued and Round 1 saw Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley join RAW while The Usos and Sasha Banks were drafted to the Blue Brand.

🔵 #WWEDraft Night 2 Thread 🔴🌟 Round 1 🌟#SmackDown Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE is headed to #WWERaw! https://t.co/1kw48R1Sj1

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jeff Hardy - US Title match on RAW

SWANTON!@JEFFHARDYBRAND
#WWERaw https://t.co/uf9ANqkTFg

Damian started off strong and hit a big tackle, taking down Hardy early on. Jeff took a few kicks before trying for a chokeslam on the apron but Hardy blocked it. Hardy hit a dive from the apron but Priest dodged it before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Hardy was in control of the match and hit The Whisper in the Wind for a near-fall. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate and followed up with the Swanton Bomb but Priest reversed the pin into a crucifix for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Jeff Hardy

Grade: B-

Well, @austintheory1 just made a SPLASH on #WWERaw at the expense of @JEFFHARDYBRAND! 🤳 https://t.co/zsyDgpCdGZ

Hardy was cutting a promo after the match when Austin Theory came out to interrupt him and asked him for a selfie before attacking Jeff.

That's not the way to go about things, @austintheory1!Even @JohnnyGargano wouldn't appreciate this!
#WWERaw https://t.co/jkLUHDGSFK
