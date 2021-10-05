RAW Results: Becky Lynch attacked; Stipulation confirmed for Lashley-Goldberg Grudge Match

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and announced herself as the first draft pick on RAW tonight. She talked about how she had to give up the RAW Women's title without actually losing it.

Becky showed interest in regaining both brands' titles and becoming Becky Two Belts once more before Charlotte walked out.

Charlotte made fun of Becky before bringing up 'unfinished business' between both women. Bianca Belair made her entrance next before joining them in the ring and told Charlotte that 'she didn't even go here'.

Charlotte said Belair should thank her for paving the way for her before Becky reminded them that Belair and Flair had never had a match before.

Flair said she wasn't in the mood for charity and Belair was about to attack her before Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked out and set up the match for the main event of RAW tonight.

A big main event was set up for tonight's RAW

Night Two of the WWE Draft continued and Round 1 saw Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley join RAW while The Usos and Sasha Banks were drafted to the Blue Brand.

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jeff Hardy - US Title match on RAW

Damian started off strong and hit a big tackle, taking down Hardy early on. Jeff took a few kicks before trying for a chokeslam on the apron but Hardy blocked it. Hardy hit a dive from the apron but Priest dodged it before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Hardy was in control of the match and hit The Whisper in the Wind for a near-fall. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate and followed up with the Swanton Bomb but Priest reversed the pin into a crucifix for the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Jeff Hardy

Grade: B-

Hardy was cutting a promo after the match when Austin Theory came out to interrupt him and asked him for a selfie before attacking Jeff.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John