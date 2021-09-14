RAW Results: New WWE Champion crowned; Alexa Bliss gets Charlotte a gift 

RAW kicked off with Big E coming out to greet the crowd before RK-Bro joined them in the ring. Bobby Lashley and MVP walked out to the ring as well before Big E announced he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract tonight.
MVP let the others know that Lashley was not in a laughing mood and asked Randy to explain why he had his Title Match with Lashley moved to tonight. Randy said all he had to do was ask before MVP took shots at Big E for running to RAW from SmackDown after Lesnar showed up.
Randy said he was going to win the title tonight and Big E said he would cash in on him. Lashley threatened to destroy them both before Big E put his briefcase in his face and the WWE Champ slapped it away. Randy used the distraction to hit an RKO and walked out.
Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler on RAW
Flair and Baszler countered each other's moves before Charlotte was caught on the ropes. Shayna went outside the ring and Charlotte hit a big dive over the ropes before we headed for a break.
Back on RAW, Flair stomped on Baszler before Shayna got a near fall off the counter. Flair took a huge German Suplex before Baszler got another near fall. Flair took control of the match back before hitting a moonsault on the outside.
Nia Jax walked out and Shayna managed to take Flair down off the distraction. Back after a break, Baszler had the advantage and was setting up for the finish but Nia showed up on the apron and distracted her before Charlotte hit a big boot for the win on RAW.
Result: Charlotte def. Shayna Baszler
Grade: B+