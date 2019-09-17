WWE RAW Results September 16th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

No one is safe from the Fiend!

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and started talking about the events of last night. As he recapped the incidents and got to the part where the Fiend attacked him, the crowd chanted 'Yowie Wowie'. Bray Wyatt appeared on the Titantron as the arena went dark. While Bray was talking, his stuffed animals told Rollins to run.

Rollins stayed in the ring and Bray spoke about forgiveness but mentioned that 'he' never forgets. He teased another appearance from the Fiend later in the night before laughing it off and saying goodbye to Seth. The title cards for the upcoming matches were upside down and we couldn't tell if it was Bray messing with us or a production mistake.

Segment rating: A

Braun was backstage and furious as he headed to the ring.

The new RAW Tag Team champs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode showed up next to celebrate along with the new SmackDown Tag champs, The Revival. As Roode was talking, Braun Strowman came out and The Revival went after him. The RAW tag champs ran out of the ring and Strowman chased after them till they retreated backstage.

Segment rating: B

The new Women's tag champs were backstage and were confident about facing Sasha Banks and Bayley later in the night.

AJ Styles and the OC came out next for a six-man tag team match.

The OC vs. Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders

Alexander and AJ kicked off the match and Styles was in trouble as he went down from a big kick to the head early on. Erik was in next and kneed AJ in the head who tagged in Anderson.

The Raiders made a hot tag and hit a double team before continuing with their dominance. The OC took out Erik on the outside as we headed for commercials.

We returned to see Alexander wipe out the OC but AJ hit a springboard forearm and got the pinfall.

Result: The OC def. Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders

A brawl broke out between the two teams after the match and AJ hit a Styles Clash from the second rope to Alexander.

Match rating: A

