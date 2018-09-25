WWE RAW Results September 24th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Baron Corbin welcomed Stephanie McMahon from a limo as RAW kicked off and Triple H was with her too. Triple H looked like it was going to be a bit awkward so he left the two be but Stephanie said that anything she wants to say to Corbin, she'll say it right there.

She questioned Corbin's decision to put himself in a Universal title match, and while he admitted he crossed the line, he said that The Shield were out of control. She continued to interrogate him, saying mistakes are tolerable up to a point. She then told him to find 2 partners to take on The Shield tonight. She went on to say that if he can't keep it under control, Kurt Angle will have to return from vacation a lot sooner.

The Shield were out next and they received a huge ovation. They call themselves the workhorses of WWE and said that the only people who deserve to hold the titles they do themselves. Braun Strowman was out and he tried to drive a wedge between the Shield. Strowman said he can already see Dean Ambrose begin to see the light. Ziggler told him that 2 years ago he saw him with the WWE Championship and he did it all by himself. McIntyre praised Ambrose for pushing him to his limit last week. He said he deserves better.

Ziggler said that at Crown Jewel, Strowman will become Universal Champion and if Dean Ambrose were with them, the Intercontinental Championship was all his. Roman told him to shut up and that people didn't pay their money to see them talk trash. He told them to bring it and they approach the ring, only for Corbin to stop them. He said he and his partners will take care of The Shield and spoil their reunion even before it began.

