RAW Results: Former WWE Champion confronts Big E after main event; Top faction reunites

The RAW after Extreme Rules kicked off with Big E and Bobby Lashley making their way to the ring for the WWE Championship match. We saw the challenge being made to Big E last night on Extreme Rules.

Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley - WWE Championship match on RAW

Big E went for a slap as the match kicked off and it enraged Lashley, making him unload on the champ. E was being manhandled and took a huge forearm to the face before his mouth was busted open. Big E was tossed out of the ring before he managed to do the same to Lashley for a moment of respite.

Lashley continued his onslaught and knocked Big E around some more before hitting a spear in the corner. Lashley tried for a superplex but Big E blocked it before they both took each other with a double clothesline on the outside.

Back in the ring, Big E nearly hit the Big Ending but Lashley blocked it before Lashley was wiped off the apron. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin came out to assist Lashley and The New Day showed up as well and attacked them, kicking them out of the ring.

The match's integrity was called into question as chaos unfolded at ringside and a group of officials had to try and separate The Hurt Business and The New Day. Adam Pearce walked out and said that he wouldn't have any of this and the match would be restarted as a steel cage match, later on RAW.

Result: DNF

Grade: B

Angel Garza vs. Erik on RAW

Garza started off strong but Erik managed to come back and hit a big Suplex, taking him down. Garza hit a knee strike and took Erik down, locking in a submission hold on the mat.

