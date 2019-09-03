WWE RAW Results September 2nd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

A lot of things happened on RAW

Braun Strowman kicked off the show and Seth Rollins was out next for the Universal Title match contract signing for Clash of Champions. AJ Styles crashed the party and said he was next in line for a Universal Title shot before tearing up the contract.

Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. The OC

Seth Rollins kicked off the match against Karl Anderson. Braun tagged himself in and hit a big boot on Gallows, taking him out. Anderson was back in and AJ took a cheap shot and dropped Rollins at ringside.

Rollins was in trouble in the ring when AJ hit an apron move but managed to fall over. Seth took the opportunity to get a rollup pin on Anderson for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman def. The OC

Match rating: B

AJ attacked Seth after the bell. Braun helped fight them off but accidentally hit Seth. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler headed on down and all five men laid the smackdown on the tag champions.

We were back from the break as Cedric Alexander was being interviewed about his King of the Ring match tonight against Baron Corbin. Out of nowhere, the OC attacked him, throwing him into a stage crate.

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Ryder hit knees in the corner and a missile dropkick to Roode. He then for the Ruff Ryder but Roode blocked it. Roode went down in the corner and Hawkins tagged in for a double team Blockbuster off the second rope.

Ziggler broke the pin and Ryder sent Ziggler to the apron but Ziggler countered and sent Ryder to the floor. Ziggler superkicked Hawkins, sending him into a Glorious DDT from Roode. Roode went for it and got the pin.

Result: Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler def. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Match rating: B

