RAW Results: No.1 Contenders crowned; Former Women's Champion lays out challenge for Charlotte

RK-Bro kicked off RAW and Randy Orton called Bobby Lashley a greedy S.O.B before they talked about the Tag Team Turmoil to decide the No.1 Contenders Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Riddle rambled about the teams a little before MVP and Lashley walked out.

MVP called Riddle stupid and they stepped in the ring so that Lashley could "finish what he started."

Lashley wanted a one-on-one match against Randy and The Viper agreed, but only if the WWE Champion put the title on the line.

Lashley and MVP thought about the champion vs. champion match and decided that they were willing to set it up for Extreme Rules while also trying to join the Tag Team Turmoil match tonight.

Tag Team Turmoil - No.1 Contender's Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The New Day and the Viking Raiders kicked off the match and Kingston and Ivar were in the ring. The Viking Raiders managed to isolate Kofi and hit some big moves but the New Day member hit the running knees on Erik and made the tag.

Woods came in and took control of the match, hitting a double-team superkick before sending Erik outside. Kofi went for a dive but the Viking Raiders caught him and tossed Kofi into Woods before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Ivar hit a big splash and nearly pinned Woods but the New Day came back with the Trouble in Paradise and picked up the pin.

The Viking Raiders were eliminated.

Jinder Mahal and Veer were out next and Woods tried to pin Jinder early on before they took out Woods with a double-team move.

Back after a break, Kingston hit a top rope elbow and tagged in Woods for a double team move before Xavier got the pin on RAW.

Jinder Mahal & Veer were eliminated.

