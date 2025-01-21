WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins attacked by real-life friend; big Royal Rumble announcements (1/20/25)

Rhea Ripley was backstage before WWE RAW kicked off and was attacked by Nia Jax. The latter was about to put the champ through a chain link fence before officials and medics came in to stop them.

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW and said that he planned to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther showed up and laughed in Jey's face, saying that it would never happen.

Gunther called Jey a 'useful idiot' and a 'flash in the pan', but Jey said that he had the support of the fans and that they would be with him on Saturday when he wins the title.

Gunther attacked Jey and they got into a big brawl before the champ was superkicked out of the ring by Uso. Jey held up the title in the ring and called Gunther back to come and take it from him. Gunther got on the apron but then backed off after grabbing the title.

The New Day ran into JBL backstage and Kofi Kingston slipped him some money before asking if he was going to vouch for them. JBL said that he understood why they attacked Big E since he was better than them. The New Day was not happy to hear this, and JBL asked if he could keep the two dollars Kofi gave him.

Bayley was in a backstage interview, saying that she was back on RAW and had declared herself for the Royal Rumble. Nia Jax showed up and said that she was going to win the Rumble before RAW moved on.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (January 20, 2025):

Rey Mysterio def. Kofi Kingston

Nia Jax def. Bayley

Penta def. Pete Dunne

Damage CTRL def. Pure Fusion Collective

Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW Results: Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

JBL was on commentary and Kofi Kingston had the early advantage before Rey Mysterio set up for a 619 but missed. Kingston dodged a powerbomb before hitting the move on Rey instead, but Rey countered the second one with a Frankensteiner, sending Kofi into the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Rey hit a bulldog and a seated senton followed by a big crossbody. Rey set up for the 619 but Xavier Woods interfered and got sent backstage by the ref. Rey used the distraction to hit the 619 and the splash but Kofi kicked off. Rey countered the Boom Drop and got the rollup for the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Kofi Kingston on RAW

The New Day were about to attack Rey after the match but LWO came in and stopped them. Woods and Kofi pretended to leave but came back to toss Joaquin Wilde into the ring post before RAW moved on.

Grade: B

Chad Gable was in an interview and said that Dom was helping him out with the luchador business. Julius Creed said that they were looking to win the tag titles before RAW continued.

Sami Zayn was out next and announced that he was joining the Royal Rumble. He talked about being 14 and wanting to be a WWE superstar, and now, he is reaching the top spot where he could join the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others.

Sami said that he wanted to win the World title before Kevin Owens showed up with his title belt. Sami was ready for a fight but KO said that he knew things were different between Roman and Sami, unlike Roman and Cody.

Sami had a history with The Bloodline and Owens said that he was a good person, calling Zayn his best friend. KO believes that Sami can win the Rumble and deserves to go to WrestleMania. Owens added that he knew they would have each other's backs before RAW moved on.

Sheamus was backstage talking about his Intercontinental Championship match when Bron Breakker came in and threatened to retire him on Saturday.

WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Nia Jax was in control early on and Bayley got a big DDT off a counter. Nia got a headbutt before getting a near fall off a suplex. Bayley took a uranage before sending Nia to the floor and hitting a big dive.

Bayley took Samoan Drop in the ring before Bayley came back with a Sunset Flip into the ring post. The Role Model followed up with the Banzai Drop and an elbow drop before Jax came back with a big dive.

Bayley got the Sunset Flip powerbomb before getting the elbow drop once more but Nia kicked out. Jax came back with a Samoan Drop and the Annihilator before getting the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Bayley on RAW

Nia Jax showed up after the match and attacked Bayley. The two brawled at ringside before Rhea Ripley hit a big senton off the announce desk and challenged Nia to a match on Saturday.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Chad Gable asked Dominik Mysterio for help and the latter handed him a piece of paper. Gable said that he was going to master the art of Lucha Libre before heading out.

Finn Balor was out due to injury and JD McDonagh had to defend the tag titles so Dominik stepped in for Balor. Dom also told Liv Morgan that he was going to do something to make things right between them before walking off.

WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Dunne went after the arm early on and locked in a side headlock on Penta before the latter came back with a superkick. Pete Dunne hit an elbow before snapping Penta's fingers and stomping on his arm.

Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer off a counter and followed up with a big dive to the outside to take Dunne out. Back in the ring, Dunne hit a big counter for a near fall before trying for a triangle lock. Penta turned it into a big slam and hit the armbreaker before getting the Penta Driver on him for the win.

Result: Penta def. Pete Dunne

Grade: B+

We got a promo from Logan Paul who was now on RAW and he called himself The GOAT.

CM Punk was being interviewed in the stands and said that he thrives under pressure and at the Royal Rumble, he planned to beat John Cena, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and even Hulk Hogan if he was in the match.

WWE RAW Results: Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler kicked off the match and Zoey Stark tagged in for a big dropkick off the ropes. Baszler came back in and focused on Kai's injured knee by locking in a knee bar.

IYO SKY tagged in and got some big moves before hitting Stark with a missile dropkick and the double knee drop in the corner. SKY was caught in the Kirifuda Clutch but managed to get out before getting the top rope dive for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Pure Fusion Collective on RAW

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre traded chops and forearms before Seth took a big tackle and was sent across the ring. Drew was sent outside and took a kick and a dive into the announce desk but tossed Seth into the table the second time.

Back inside, Rollins sent Drew into the ring post multiple times before hitting the superplex but McIntyre countered the Falcon Arrow. Rollins dodged the Futureshock DDT and Drew countered the Pedigree before Seth had the crossface locked in.

Drew got the Futureshock for a near fall before hitting a big clothesline. Rollins managed to turn a counter into a pin attempt and got the sudden win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

Grade: B+

Drew was furious with the outcome and hit Rollins with the Claymore before dragging him to the apron. Before Drew could take Rollins out, Sami Zayn attacked him and saved Rollins.

Sami took a headbutt and went down before Drew got back into the ring and Sami accidentally hit Rollins with the Helluva Kick as McIntyre moved out of the way. Sami tried to apologize but Seth looked like he wasn't having it as RAW went off the air.

