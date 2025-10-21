  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins gone; new champions crowned; CM Punk to face former world champ (10/20/2025)

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins gone; new champions crowned; CM Punk to face former world champ (10/20/2025)

By Jojo
Published Oct 21, 2025 03:05 GMT
We got some big matches tonight on WWE RAW leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: Screenshots from WWE RAW on NETFLIX]
We got some big matches tonight on WWE RAW leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: Screenshots from WWE RAW on Netflix]

Adam Pearce kicked off WWE RAW, but before he could speak, Paul Heyman and The Vision showed up to the arena and got in the ring. Pearce told The Vision that, because of the attack on Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion was injured and needed surgery, meaning he would be out for a long time.

Ad

That meant that Rollins could no longer be champion and the title would be vacated. There would be a Battle Royal tonight and the winner would face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Pearce wanted the title back and Bron Breakker refused before asking the RAW General Manager to say please. Pearce reluctantly obliged and Breakker handed it over to Paul Heyman who handed it to Adam. Pearce left and Heyman then asked the crowd why they were upset with The Vision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heyman said that he didn't leave Roman Reigns and betrayed his best friend CM Punk just to follow Seth Rollins around. He did it because he knew that Bron was the future of the industry and Bronson Reed was better than Roman Reigns. Paul called Rollins a "bum shoulder b*tch" and said that Rollins couldn't shoulder the responsibility of leading them before walking out.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Backstage on RAW, Finn Balor blamed Dominik Mysterio for them having to defend the World Tag Team Titles gainst AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight. Dom tried to defend himself before the tag champs left and we headed for the opening match.

Ad

WWE RAW Results (October 20, 2025):

  • AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. The Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions
  • Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship
  • Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch, and the champ retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship
  • Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez
  • Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle Royal

WWE RAW Results: Judgment Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee - World Tag Team Championship match

The challengers isolated JD McDonagh early on but the latter managed to get a double stomp on Dragon Lee before making the tag. Finn Balor took a boot to the face and the Hurricanrana before Lee took JD down on the apron with a knee strike.

Ad

Balor got a near fall off a big counter before AJ Styles finally tagged in. Back after a break on RAW, JD got a big powerbomb off a counter. The champs hit a moonsault/coup de grace combo before AJ came back with the Styles Clash on Balor for the win!

Result: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee def. Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions on RAW

Grade: B+

Ad

The Usos were backstage and Jimmy told Jey that he needed to believe in himself and stop listening to Roman Reigns. However, they were competing against each other in the Battle Royal tonight.

WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev - Intercontinental Championship match

The champ attacked Rusev before the bell but the latter turned it around and got some big moves before Dominik Mysterio rolled out of the ring. Rusev sent Dom into the steel steps outside before Rusev tossed him back in the ring.

Ad

Rusev was about to lock in the accolade, but Dom fled the ring. Penta came out to stop the champ from leaving. Penta was taken down, and the distraction allowed Dom to put the timekeeper's hammer in his boots.

The 619 was reversed, but while the ref was busy securing the hammer, Dom hit a low blow on Rusev before landing the 619 for the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Ad

After the match, Penta ran into the ring and hit a Tornado DDT on Rusev before RAW continued.

Grade: B

Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were being interviewed and said that the tag division was dead and that Xavier Woods was taking time off for him mental health.

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri - Women's Intercontinental Championship match

Becky Lynch was in control early on and dropped Maxxine Dupri before stomping on her. Maxxine took some Bexploder suplexes before coming back with some right hooks. Dupri got some kicks and a leg drop before trying for an ankle lock.

Ad

The champ tried for the Disarmer before Maxxine reversed into another ankle lock. Becky dropped Maxxine on the top turnbuckle before trying to run away with her title. Dupri dragged her back into the ring and hit a big move, but Lynch attacked her with the title, ending the match via DQ.

Result: Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch by DQ, and Lynch retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Becky attacked Dupri after the match and hit the manhandle slam before walking out.

Ad

Grade: C

We saw that Rhea Ripley suffered a broken nose after the attack from The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka was gloating and said she was proud of Kairi Sane for assisting her last week.

Adam Pearce removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the Battle Royal, and Paul Heyman tried to negotiate them back in the match. Pearce rejected Paul's request before Becky Lynch stared Heyman down.

Paul offered Lynch a spot in The Vision, but she said that her snake oil salesman's act doesn't work on her and when Rollins comes back, he will kill the Brons and Heyman.

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

The champ was in control early on, and Roxanne Perez blocked a big move before running out of the ring. Back inside, Roxanne countered the Devil's Kiss, but Raquel got a cheap shot in from ringside.

Vaquer hit a meteora and a dragonscrew before getting the Devil's Kiss. Raquel interfered and Vaquer took her and Roxanne out with a dive to the floor. Back inside, Vaquer hit the SVB for the win.

Ad

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez on RAW

Raquel and Roxanne attacked Vaquer after the match and Nikki Bella came back to make the save. Vaquer and Bella cleared the ring before RAW moved on.

Grade: B

Bayley was backstage and wanted to surprise Lyra Valkyria for her birthday next week.

Backstage on RAW, The Brons were real upset about not being in the Battle Royal. Heyman told them about Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, all guys who got to the top by listening to him, so they shouldn't worry.

Ad

The El Grande Trio were in an interview and cut a promo in Espanol, talking about how they were going to win the Battle Royal tonight.

Vaquer promised Bella that they would watch each other's backs in the future.

WWE RAW Results: World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle Royal

Pretty much the whole RAW roster including AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Sheamus, Rusev, Penta, LA Knight, El Grande Americano, The Usos, Ivar, Alpha Academy, The Judgment Day, The New Day, and others, joined the match while CM Punk was on commentary.

Ad

The match kicked off and Otis was the first to be eliminated followed by Akira Tozawa, thanks to Rusev. The Judgment Day eliminated Dragon Lee before Dom eliminated Rusev and Penta. The Usos eliminated Grayson Waller and Sheamus took out Ivar before Americano loaded his mask butTthe Usos sent him over the ropes.

JD and Balor were eliminated and so was Sheamus before AJ eliminated Dominik, but the refs missed it. Dom got back in the ring and rejoined the match before Kofi was eliminated by Styles. We got some rapid eliminations before Dom and Jey Uso were the last ones still in. Jey blocked the 619 before getting the win.

Ad

Result: Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle Royal

Grade: B+

Jey Uso is the new #1 contender, and he stared down CM Punk in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.

About the author
Jojo

Jojo

Twitter icon

Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.

With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.

Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications