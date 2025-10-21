WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins gone; new champions crowned; CM Punk to face former world champ (10/20/2025)

Adam Pearce kicked off WWE RAW, but before he could speak, Paul Heyman and The Vision showed up to the arena and got in the ring. Pearce told The Vision that, because of the attack on Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion was injured and needed surgery, meaning he would be out for a long time.That meant that Rollins could no longer be champion and the title would be vacated. There would be a Battle Royal tonight and the winner would face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event.Pearce wanted the title back and Bron Breakker refused before asking the RAW General Manager to say please. Pearce reluctantly obliged and Breakker handed it over to Paul Heyman who handed it to Adam. Pearce left and Heyman then asked the crowd why they were upset with The Vision.Heyman said that he didn't leave Roman Reigns and betrayed his best friend CM Punk just to follow Seth Rollins around. He did it because he knew that Bron was the future of the industry and Bronson Reed was better than Roman Reigns. Paul called Rollins a &quot;bum shoulder b*tch&quot; and said that Rollins couldn't shoulder the responsibility of leading them before walking out.Backstage on RAW, Finn Balor blamed Dominik Mysterio for them having to defend the World Tag Team Titles gainst AJ Styles and Dragon Lee tonight. Dom tried to defend himself before the tag champs left and we headed for the opening match.WWE RAW Results (October 20, 2025):AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee def. The Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team ChampionsDominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipMaxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch, and the champ retains the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipStephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne PerezJey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle RoyalWWE RAW Results: Judgment Day (c) vs. AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee - World Tag Team Championship matchThe challengers isolated JD McDonagh early on but the latter managed to get a double stomp on Dragon Lee before making the tag. Finn Balor took a boot to the face and the Hurricanrana before Lee took JD down on the apron with a knee strike.Balor got a near fall off a big counter before AJ Styles finally tagged in. Back after a break on RAW, JD got a big powerbomb off a counter. The champs hit a moonsault/coup de grace combo before AJ came back with the Styles Clash on Balor for the win!Result: AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee def. Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions on RAWGrade: B+The Usos were backstage and Jimmy told Jey that he needed to believe in himself and stop listening to Roman Reigns. However, they were competing against each other in the Battle Royal tonight.WWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev - Intercontinental Championship matchThe champ attacked Rusev before the bell but the latter turned it around and got some big moves before Dominik Mysterio rolled out of the ring. Rusev sent Dom into the steel steps outside before Rusev tossed him back in the ring.Rusev was about to lock in the accolade, but Dom fled the ring. Penta came out to stop the champ from leaving. Penta was taken down, and the distraction allowed Dom to put the timekeeper's hammer in his boots.The 619 was reversed, but while the ref was busy securing the hammer, Dom hit a low blow on Rusev before landing the 619 for the win.Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship on RAWAfter the match, Penta ran into the ring and hit a Tornado DDT on Rusev before RAW continued.Grade: BKofi Kingston and Grayson Waller were being interviewed and said that the tag division was dead and that Xavier Woods was taking time off for him mental health.WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri - Women's Intercontinental Championship matchBecky Lynch was in control early on and dropped Maxxine Dupri before stomping on her. Maxxine took some Bexploder suplexes before coming back with some right hooks. Dupri got some kicks and a leg drop before trying for an ankle lock.The champ tried for the Disarmer before Maxxine reversed into another ankle lock. Becky dropped Maxxine on the top turnbuckle before trying to run away with her title. Dupri dragged her back into the ring and hit a big move, but Lynch attacked her with the title, ending the match via DQ.Result: Maxxine Dupri def. Becky Lynch by DQ, and Lynch retains the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAWBecky attacked Dupri after the match and hit the manhandle slam before walking out.Grade: CWe saw that Rhea Ripley suffered a broken nose after the attack from The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka was gloating and said she was proud of Kairi Sane for assisting her last week.Adam Pearce removed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the Battle Royal, and Paul Heyman tried to negotiate them back in the match. Pearce rejected Paul's request before Becky Lynch stared Heyman down.Paul offered Lynch a spot in The Vision, but she said that her snake oil salesman's act doesn't work on her and when Rollins comes back, he will kill the Brons and Heyman.WWE RAW Results: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne PerezThe champ was in control early on, and Roxanne Perez blocked a big move before running out of the ring. Back inside, Roxanne countered the Devil's Kiss, but Raquel got a cheap shot in from ringside.Vaquer hit a meteora and a dragonscrew before getting the Devil's Kiss. Raquel interfered and Vaquer took her and Roxanne out with a dive to the floor. Back inside, Vaquer hit the SVB for the win.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez on RAWRaquel and Roxanne attacked Vaquer after the match and Nikki Bella came back to make the save. Vaquer and Bella cleared the ring before RAW moved on.Grade: BBayley was backstage and wanted to surprise Lyra Valkyria for her birthday next week.Backstage on RAW, The Brons were real upset about not being in the Battle Royal. Heyman told them about Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, all guys who got to the top by listening to him, so they shouldn't worry.The El Grande Trio were in an interview and cut a promo in Espanol, talking about how they were going to win the Battle Royal tonight.Vaquer promised Bella that they would watch each other's backs in the future.WWE RAW Results: World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle RoyalPretty much the whole RAW roster including AJ Styles, Dragon Lee, Sheamus, Rusev, Penta, LA Knight, El Grande Americano, The Usos, Ivar, Alpha Academy, The Judgment Day, The New Day, and others, joined the match while CM Punk was on commentary.The match kicked off and Otis was the first to be eliminated followed by Akira Tozawa, thanks to Rusev. The Judgment Day eliminated Dragon Lee before Dom eliminated Rusev and Penta. The Usos eliminated Grayson Waller and Sheamus took out Ivar before Americano loaded his mask butTthe Usos sent him over the ropes.JD and Balor were eliminated and so was Sheamus before AJ eliminated Dominik, but the refs missed it. Dom got back in the ring and rejoined the match before Kofi was eliminated by Styles. We got some rapid eliminations before Dom and Jey Uso were the last ones still in. Jey blocked the 619 before getting the win.Result: Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender's Battle RoyalGrade: B+Jey Uso is the new #1 contender, and he stared down CM Punk in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.