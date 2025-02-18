WWE RAW Results: Superstar wants to end Hall of Famer's career; historic unsanctioned match announced (2/17/25)

Sami Zayn kicked off WWE RAW and said that he was ready to accept Kevin Owens' challenge despite not being medically cleared to compete. Adam Pearce came out and said that Sami wasn't allowed to compete and that Pearce, Nick Aldis, and the 'board' had refused him already.

Sami said that he needed to do this and asked Adam to reconsider and the RAW General Manager said that WWE cannot sanction this since it was too risky. Pearce added that if Sami goes ahead with the match, it would surely be his last time in the ring.

Sami said that they couldn't stop him and Owens if they wanted to fight, and Adam confirmed that he was agreeing to an unsanctioned match, meaning that there were no rules. Zayn agreed to the stipulation, and the match was finalized before RAW moved on.

Backstage at The Judgment Day clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan still wanted to get a new member to help out, but Finn Balor was not willing to budge. Balor said that three of them were going to the Elimination Chamber since Liv had already qualified, and he and Raquel would surely win their qualifier matches.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Results (February 17, 2025):

AJ Styles def. Dominik Mysterio

Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

Penta def. Pete Dunne

Roxanne Perez def. Raquel Rodriguez

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles was in control early on and Carlito got a cheap shot from ringside before Dominik Mysterio took him out with a dive to the floor. Back inside, Dom got a neckbreaker before Carlito got another cheap shot on AJ.

Styles countered the three amigos but took the 619 before dodging the Frogsplash. AJ came back with some clotheslines before Carlito interfered before he could get the Styles Clash. AJ took Carlito down and hit the Styles Clash off a counter before getting the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Bron Breakker tried to spear AJ Styles, but the latter sidestepped, and Breakker hit Dominik instead. AJ got a big kick on Bron and sent him outside before Breakker retreated.

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile got some big moves early on and focused on Dakota Kai's injured knee. Kai came back with some big kicks and knees in the corner before getting a unique sunset flip/destroyer variant.

Nile came back with a big counter and a German Suplex before Kai got her with a kick to the face. Kai went for the GTK, but Nile countered it. Kai came back with a big knee strike and got the GTK for the win.

Result: Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

Grade: B

Gunther showed up from the crowd like Jey Uso does while monologuing about how Jey wasn't even worthy of lacing his boots. The crowd booed at the champ as he made his way ringside and chanted "You S*ck".

Gunther said that no one believed that Jey could beat him at WrestleMania and got on the announce table to ask Michael Cole and Pat McAfee what they thought. The champ tossed the mic at Pat and asked again before the commentator said that he hoped Jey could beat Gunther at WrestleMania.

Jey Uso made his entrance and ran to the ring before starting a brawl with the Heavyweight Champ. Jey kicked Gunther out of the ring before officials, and Adam Pearce came out, and the champ retreated.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were backstage and said that they had nothing to do with the attack on Jade Cargill. However, they said that things like that would happen to anyone who gets in their way.

WWE RAW Results: Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne got an early takedown and went for the finger snap before stomping on Penta's arm. Ludwig Kaiser came out to taunt Penta as we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Penta got a big strike to the jaw and a top rope crossbody before Dunne caught him with a counter but was dropped from the top rope.

Penta caught Dunne off a counter into a big slam. Dunne got a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall before taking the Mexican Destroyer. Kaiser ran distraction and stopped the Tope con Giro before Dunne came in with the counter.

Dunne warned Kaiser not to interfere, but the distraction allowed Penta to send him into Ludwig before getting the Penta Driver for the win.

Result: Penta def. Pete Dunne

Kaiser attacked Penta after the match, and Dunne attacked Ludwig as well, starting a ringside brawl. Penta hit a big dive and took out both of them before RAW moved on.

Grade: B+

Jey Uso was backstage and said that everyone doubts him but he will shock the world by beating Gunther at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Results: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez had the early advantage and sent Perez outside before tossing her into the ring post. Back in the ring, Raquel hit a big toss before Roxanne Perez managed to turn it around with a buckle bomb.

Perez got caught in the corner but managed to get a sunset flip counter. Bianca Belair and Naomi showed up at ringside and attacked Liv Morgan at ringside, sending her into the barricades outside. Perez used the distraction to get a sunset flip rollover for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Raquel Rodriguez

After the match, Liv managed to escape a big double-team move from the tag champs, thanks to Raquel.

Grade: B

Seth Rollins was backstage and said that he was ready to beat Finn Balor tonight.

Karrion Kross came in and said that Jey had no chance against Gunther, Seth Rollins wasn't going to beat John Cena at the Elimination Chamber, and there was no way Sami could beat Kevin Owens at the same PLE.

The New Day was out next on RAW and yelled at the crowd for booing them. Kofi said that he had been in WWE longer than Rey Mysterio and had won more titles than the Hall of Famer as well. Woods added that they did the fans a favor by not ending Rey's career like they wanted to.

LWO showed up, and Dragon Lee said that the New Day's actions were unforgivable and that they were going to get revenge. Wilde and Del Toro attacked Woods and Kofi before tossing them outside the ring. The New Day retreated from the trio before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor attacked Rollins before the match began and unloaded on him in the corner. The match was started and Balor kept the pressure on countered a pedigree before hitting the move himself for a near fall.

Rollins sent Balor outside and hit a big dive before the match headed back inside. Rollins almost stomped Balor into the steel steps, but the latter dodged the move and dropped Seth on the steel instead.

Back in the ring, Rollins missed the stomp but got a knee strike before setting up for the finisher. Balor took the buckle bomb before countering the splash with his knees. Seth countered a slingblade and locked in the sharpshooter before turning it into the pedigree.

Balor dodged the superplex and hit the Coup de Grace but Rollins kicked out of it. Rollins was caught in a cross-face but countered it into the stomp for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Grade: A

