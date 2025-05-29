WWE RAW’s rumored member to steal Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan and join Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio proposed the idea of adding new members to The Judgment Day. While the idea initially met resistance from Finn Balor, he has himself brought Roxanne Perez to the faction. While Roxy’s addition has seemingly caused a stir between Dom and Liv Morgan, there is a chance that another new member, Stephanie Vaquer, could actually be the one to steal Mysterio from Morgan.

Stephanie Vaquer had made a couple of appearances on WWE RAW in the last few weeks. According to rumors, La Primera will soon move to the red brand, especially after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne. Interestingly, while Vaquer is RAW-bound, Dominik Mysterio could be waiting to add her to The Judgment Day.

Speaking to ESTO in a July 2024 interview, the Intercontinental Champion had words of admiration and appreciation for Stephanie Vaquer. He even said that the 32-year-old would bring a new spark to the entire women’s division, and he would like to have her in The Judgment Day.

These words stand in direct opposition to the wonderful year Liv Morgan has had. Holding the Women’s World Championship for 226 days, she also became the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

She is also a record-setting Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez, holding the gold for the fourth time, the most of all time. She also rightfully secured the Slammy Award for the Female Superstar of the Year category.

However, since Dominik Mysterio already has a high opinion of La Primera, there is a chance that he could leave Morgan for the former NXT Women’s Champion. Dirty Dom also has a history of switching on-screen girlfriends. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Finn Balor could soon backstab Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom stole the title from Finn Balor’s grasp, who had almost pinned the defending champ, Bron Breakker, after a Coup de Grace. However, Mysterio came flying in with a Frog Splash onto both wrestlers and chose to pin his Judgment Day teammate to win the IC Title.

The Prince didn’t have many amicable feelings toward Dominik Mysterio. Now, he could be trying to create a chance to backstab Dirty Dom. The inaugural Universal Champion brought Roxanne Perez into the faction, and The Prodigy is already disrupting the bonds between Dom, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan caught Roxy giving chicken nuggets to the IC Champ and trying to get close to him on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Liv also said that Rodriguez had already filled her in about everything that happened during her brief absence. Later in the night, Perez tried to help The Miracle Kid in her singles match against Kairi Sane.

However, this didn’t sit well with Big Mami Cool, who started to argue with The Prodigy at the ringside. This distracted Morgan, who failed to land an ObLIVion to Sane, and her signature move got reversed into a pinfall by the Damage CTRL star. When Rodriguez tried to say it was Roxy’s fault that her tag team partner lost, The Miracle Kid instead put the responsibility on Rodriguez’s shoulders, saying she was the veteran and should have conducted herself better.

Finn Balor had a huge smile on his face when he saw the chaos unfold. After the inclusion of Roxanne Perez and the return of JD McDonagh, The Prince has three wrestlers backing him in The Judgment Day. If he manages to weaken the ties between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, he will have no problems taking over the faction.

Carlito is a neutral member and could easily switch his allegiance to Balor, who could then cost Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental Championship. The Prince has already pulled off one such betrayal against Damian Priest. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day.

