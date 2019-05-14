WWE RAW Spoilers: Raw superstar debuts new gimmick

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 11.64K // 14 May 2019, 03:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monday Night Raw just got a lot more exciting.

What’s the story?

Monday Night RAW taping was done in the United Kingdom today, and that meant a lot of spoilers were bound to come your way. One big spoiler is the debut of a new gimmick by Nikki Cross.

The former SAnitY member teased last week that she was 'ready to step out of darkness' and that's what just happened today. She has now become Alexa Bliss' partner in crime.

In case you didn’t know…

Nikki teased that she was set to change her gimmick after she lost last week on WWE Main Event last week. She said:

“Tonight... tonight was my chance. The newest Raw Superstar, Nikki Cross... it was my chance to make an impact on Main Event tonight. It was my chance, and I lost. I lost. Is there something I need to change here? Do I need to change? What needs to change? Do I just fight from the ground up, scratching and clawing? What needs to change? I’m always talking in the dark — maybe it’s time to step out of the dark and take a long, good hard look in the mirror.” [H/T Caseside Seats]

The heart of the matter

Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Natalya were set to compete in a fatal 4-way match on RAW today, but there was a change in the last moment. Nikki Cross made her way to the ring and replaced Bliss in the match.

Not only did she debut the new gimmick, but she also picked up the win by pinning Natalya. It was then revealed that Nikki and Bliss would be working together. She even held the ladder as Bliss climbed up and got her hands on the briefcase!

Spoiler Alert From Tonight's #RAW in London Nikki Cross help Alexa Bliss to set Up a Ladder to Unhook The #MITB Briefcase !! #RAWLondon pic.twitter.com/uZ7iDWqJGv — AlexaBliss_Colombia (@AlexablissC) May 13, 2019

What’s next?

It looks like Nikki Cross will have a part in what happens during the Money in the Bank ladder match. She might be the one to help Alexa Bliss win or the one to cost her the match.

Either way, it like the two will be working together for some time – either as a team or in a feud.