WWE RAW star admits he is still getting used to Triple H's style of management 

Triple H took over from Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative in July this year. Since then, many in the promotion have had to adjust to the King of King's style of running things.

A star who has found the change to be rather odd is Baron Corbin. Corbin has been with WWE since 2016, and whilst for a year, he had worked with The Game for NXT, the 38 year old predominantly worked and thrived under Vince McMahon.

During a recent interview on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, the former United States Champion was asked about his experience with the King of Kings at the helm. Here is what he had to say:

"He’s a firm believer in ‘it’s a marathon, not a race [sprint].’ He likes to slow play things, and he doesn’t just waste people. If you don’t have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he’s like, ‘then you don’t need to be out there because it’s not good to just be out there.’ You want to have a purpose every time you go on television. It’s still a lot of things for me to get used to where he’s like, ‘Hey, stay at home with your family this weekend, enjoy the weekend." H/T NoDQ

Since October, Baron Corbin has been hailed by his new ringside manager JBL as the modern-day wrestling god as he looks to eradicate the fan favorites on Monday Night RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Triple H's wrestling mind

Since becoming World Wrestling Entertainment's new head of creativity, many have had their say on whether The Game is right for the job or not.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion explained why Triple H has always been ready for the role.

"For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it." H/T Fightful

The 53 year old will shoulder major creative responsibilities next year, as he will be the first head after Vince McMahon himself, to run the overall booking of WrestleMania.

