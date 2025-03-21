WWE RAW star to appear on SmackDown tonight and help Jade Cargill defeat Liv Morgan? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill will face Liv Morgan in one-on-one action on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Needless to say, Raquel Rodriguez will try to help her fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion during the match. However, there’s a chance that The Storm could receive help from an unexpected ally in the form of Lyra Valkyria tonight.

Valkyria became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion on January 13, 2025. The Irishwoman is set to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW next week.

The IC Champ is well aware of The Judgment Day's antics as they used underhanded means to help Rodriguez defeat Bayley to earn her title shot. Thus, to prevent Big Mami Cool from impacting the result of yet another match, Valkyria could make an appearance on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.

This would further add to the hype of their upcoming title match in Glasgow, Scotland. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Judgment Day member could wield two WWE Titles at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day is on a mission to reinvent itself as the most dominant faction on WWE RAW once again. The journey has already been kickstarted by Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan who finally brought some gold back to the heel crew by winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Interestingly, Big Mami Cool also stands a chance to become a double champion if she manages to defeat Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. If she manages to pull this off, The Judgment Day member will have to defend both her titles at WrestleMania 41.

There is also a strong possibility of Raquel Rodriguez winning with the help of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. However, Bayley could foil her plans by preventing The Judgment Day members from interfering in the match. After all, Valkyria has said that she would give The Role Model a title shot if she retains her belt against Rodriguez.

It would be interesting to see if WWE introduces another shocking title change right before The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

