WWE RAW star must eventually kick Dominik Mysterio's a**; Rhea Ripley won't help him? Exploring new potential feud for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has come a long way in becoming one of Monday Night RAW's most relevant WWE factions. WWE might have dropped hints of an impending split, but there are multiple reasons why it should not happen before a feud against Alpha Academy.

Firstly, Chad Gable and Otis deserve to have more of the spotlight. The duo has been together for a while but has gained more momentum since Maxxine Dupri joined their ranks.

On the other hand, The Judgment Day has been booked as a top stable and is consistently involved in the main event angles. On the most recent episode of RAW, WWE planted the seeds of an eventual break-up as there was obvious tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

As WWE slowly builds toward an implosion, the company can use Alpha Academy to speed up the process and elevate the team. Even though they've faced other in tag matches and house shows, Otis and "Dirty' Dominik Mysterio have never had a proper singles match on TV.

Dom and Otis could produce several hilarious moments, given how their characters are and imagining the chemistry they could have working together.

Rey Mysterio's son gets nuclear heat almost every week, and if pro wrestling history has taught us anything, he will get his comeuppance soon. Dominik getting beaten to a pulp will pop the crowd, and having Otis do it could make for a memorable moment on the red brand.

The most significant advantage of having Alpha Academy vs. The Judgment Day is that Maxxine Dupri can neutralize the threat Rhea Ripley poses. Ripley's inability to help her beloved "Dom Dom" could lead to friction between them, which could land the Women's World Champion in trouble and finally set the stage for a turn from either of them.

The rivalry doesn't need to be stretched across premium live events, as WWE can explore the story on RAW over several weeks and ensure they have something to hook the audience's attention.

Coming up short against a team like Alpha Academy, who are perceived as a comedy act, will deepen the rift between members of The Judgment Day. It could be the final nail in the coffin before they all go their separate ways.

WWE is seemingly getting behind Alpha Academy on RAW

It's rare to witness in-ring debuts on the main roster, but fans were treated to one on the latest RAW episode. Maxxine Dupri stepped inside the squared circle for the first time and attempted to showcase everything she's learned from the criminally underrated Chad Gable.

Alpha Academy defeated Viking Raiders, and it was a night to remember for Maxxine as she was involved in wild backstage celebrations with her teammates after the match.

The decision to turn Maxxine Dupri babyface and pair her up with Chad Gable & Otis has worked wonders for WWE. The trio has been getting great reactions from the live crowd, and the promotion has also rewarded them with big wins.

They have warranted more opportunities, and clashing with The Judgment Day could justly elevate them to a different level on the card.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

