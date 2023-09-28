WWE RAW star to team with John Cena at Fastlane 2023 and get closer to Roman Reigns? Analyzing possible twist

John Cena and AJ Styles were all set to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. However, Sikoa and Uso assaulted Styles violently before the contract signing could take place. After the attack, Styles required immediate medical attention and was taken away in an ambulance.

With Styles out of the picture, Cena is left without a partner. Now the question arises: who will team up with John Cena to take on the deadly duo? The most obvious answer that comes to people's minds is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has recently been engaged in a conflict with The Judgment Day while also seeking retribution against The Bloodline. Following a physical encounter with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, engaging in a tag team battle alongside Cena would undoubtedly catalyze Rhodes to get one step closer to Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare has a score to settle with The Bloodline, specifically Solo Sikoa, since Solo prevented him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Switching to the SmackDown brand would bring him closer to Reigns and provide him with a significant storyline. He has a real shot at influencing the future of the Undisputed Universal title.

Cody Rhodes shared advice that John Cena gave him

The ultimate objective of Rhodes teaming with John Cena should be to lay the groundwork for a feud with Roman Reigns, with the subsequent months dedicated to enhancing the magnitude of Reigns vs. Rhodes, surpassing their initial encounter.

During the Money In The Bank press conference, Rhodes reflected on some recent advice he received from the 16-time world champion.

"One of the things that John Cena told me. He said, 'you could be the champ without wearing the title, but you have to be honest with yourself.' Look at the numbers everywhere you go. Look at the numbers on everything you put out. If they're telling you it's cruising and it's going, because there is a difference between soup du jour and equity in someone we've gotten behind and has earned your trust and all of that. If those numbers support that, then you're on the right path." [H/T Fightful]

If Cody Rhodes joins Cena on Friday, WWE will have plenty of time to develop a feud between Rhodes and Reigns for WrestleMania 40. Reigns has held the championship for 1090+ days, and the vast majority of fans want him to be dethroned.

The possibility of witnessing Cody Rhodes take the mantle from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would undeniably be a dream come true. Let Rhodes embark on a new journey, and the first stop could be aiding John Cena to fend off The Bloodline at Fastlane.

