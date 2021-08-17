WWE RAW - Best and worst- Major mistake with current Champion corrected, Big error ahead of SummerSlam 2021, Goldberg's worst spear?

The final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam 2021 was pretty much an alright show. If you had to separate the good from the bad, the wheat from the chaff, it was around 50-50.

Let's be honest here. With John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Edge vs. Seth Rollins, the SmackDown side of things for SummerSlam is a lot more exciting than what WWE RAW has to offer fans. That said, it's not all doom and gloom from the red brand either.

So, here's our opinion of what WWE RAW did right and what they did wrong.

#3 Best/Worst: WWE RAW course corrects the Karrion Kross storyline at last

The booking for this man is 50/50 at best why have him win some matches lose some matches it’s very confusing as far as how they wanna introduce Scarlett to raw if it looks like he doesn’t need her 👀🤔🤦🏻‍♂️ — Charlie - The Phenomenal One (@thep1loso) August 17, 2021

The world was outraged when Karrion Kross lost to Jeff Hardy during his WWE RAW debut. Since then he has been booked right, has gone from strength to strength, and genuinely seems to be moving up the ladder.

It's unlikely that he will be inserted into a title picture soon because all of the male Champions on WWE RAW, be it Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, AJ Styles, or Omos...are all heels. This could change at SummerSlam, but it makes sense to build him up one step at a time.

He could enter into a feud with a formidable WWE RAW babyface such as Ricochet or even Drew McIntyre. If McIntyre puts him over, then his career is made. That said, the practice of 50-50 booking where there is no trajectory for any of the participants needs to stop. This is a big problem on WWE RAW. It's one of the reasons why there are so few Superstars today.

