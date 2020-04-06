WWE RAW Superstar claims Drew McIntyre 'got lucky' with WrestleMania 36 win

Drew McIntyre has received lots of praise for his win, but one Superstar is less than impressed

Lana inadvertently cost Bobby Lashley in his WrestleMania 36 match against Aleister Black

Lana took to Twitter after WrestleMania 36 to claim that Drew McIntyre “just got lucky” with his WWE Championship victory over Brock Lesnar.

“The Ravishing Russian” initially congratulated the Scot by saying she was proud of him for proving that the American Dream is possible.

However, tweeting in character, she then made it clear that the 2020 Royal Rumble winner would not have had the opportunity to face Lesnar at WrestleMania if her on-screen boyfriend, Bobby Lashley, entered the Royal Rumble match.

Congrats Drew ! We are all so proud of you !!! You really show us all that the American Dream is possible!! 🙄🙄

NOT!!! You just got lucky that MY Bobby wasn’t in the #RoyalRumble or he would’ve eliminated you & been WWE Champion now ! @WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/SMyWQ2mEMc — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 6, 2020

McIntyre outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the Royal Rumble in January, setting up a WrestleMania main event against Lesnar in the process.

Lashley, in contrast, was originally advertised for the match but Michael Cole announced during the PPV that he could not compete due to a brawl that he had with Rusev in the parking lot earlier in the day.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley?

While Drew McIntyre enjoyed a career-defining moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, Bobby Lashley suffered a loss against Aleister Black after receiving an instruction from Lana at ringside to spear his opponent.

Lana’s attempt to help her boyfriend spectacularly backfired, however, as Black responded with his Black Mass finisher to pick up the victory.

Despite the defeat, Lana’s tweet suggests that Lashley could be in contention to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania.

The man himself made it known during an interview on WWE show The Bump in March that, regardless of who he faced at WrestleMania, he wanted to take on the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

“Ultimately, either Drew is going to win or Brock is going to win, and after one of those guys win, you’ve got to have some contenders, you’ve got to have some challengers, and I just want to throw my name in the hat.”

Lana’s WWE career in 2020

As you can see in the video above, Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta caught up with Lana ahead of WrestleMania 36 to find out her thoughts on all things WWE in 2020.

One of her most interesting comments came when she revealed how Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon inspired her to get involved in the wrestling business. She also discussed her storyline with Bobby Lashley, her movie with Edge, Rusev's tank entrance at WrestleMania 31, and much more.

