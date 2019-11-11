WWE RAW Superstar responds to claims that Vince McMahon 'buried' him

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Nov 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon ultimately makes WWE's biggest decisions

It was reported in September 2019 that Vince McMahon “wanted to bury” Cedric Alexander, which explains why he did not win the United States Championship from AJ Styles during their month-long rivalry on RAW.

Speaking at a media roundtable event in Manchester, England during WWE’s European tour, Alexander told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy that those kind of reports are “annoying” because he does not view a loss to Styles as a “burial”.

"I read comments like, 'Cedric is great, but they're burying him' but it's like, you must have checked out the match then? It was good, right? You can't get buried losing to AJ Styles. You just can't. There's a reason they're putting me in the ring with AJ Styles."

Alexander has featured prominently on RAW in recent weeks after previously being used as one of the main cruiserweight attractions on 205 Live.

Regarding his move to the red brand and the influence that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman has had on his career, the former Cruiserweight Champion said it has been a “dream come true” to work alongside the former ECW owner.

"Talking to him and picking his brain has helped me tremendously. He's helped me with my in-ring work, my confidence and just being more comfortable as an all-rounder. I love it."

Cedric Alexander’s WWE career in 2019

After two-and-a-half years as a member of the 205 Live roster, Cedric Alexander moved to RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 35.

He has gone on to face high-profile names including Cesaro, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, while he even disguised as “Gary the Janitor” to team with Roman Reigns in a tag team victory over McIntyre and Shane McMahon in July.

Following the conclusion of his storyline with Styles, Alexander defeated Cesaro on Main Event before losing two matches on RAW against Buddy Murphy.

Advertisement

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!