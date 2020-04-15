WWE RAW Superstar was privately advised not to work with John Cena

John Cena is one of WWE's most successful Superstars, but he has always had critics

The 16-time World Champion faced The Big Show in his first WrestleMania match

John Cena

The Big Show has revealed that he was repeatedly told on the day of WWE WrestleMania 20 that John Cena was a “flash in the pan” and he should not work with him.

At the time, the 7-footer held the United States Championship and he was one of the most well-known Superstars on the WWE roster. Cena, however, had never held a singles title in WWE and many people doubted whether he would be a long-term success for the company.

The Big Show vs. John Cena (March 2004)

Speaking on The Bump, The Big Show recalled that he requested to defend his United States Championship at WWE's biggest event of the year against John Cena, despite people advising him not to step into the ring with the up-and-comer.

“That day I had about eight little private meetings where all these guys were telling me why I shouldn’t work with this kid because he’s a flash in the pan, he’s this, he’s that, and I’m like, ‘No, I think there’s something more to the guy.’ And years later now those same people that questioned him line up to shake his hand, tell him how amazing he is.”

The seven-time World Champion joked that he has "a nose for talent" and he knew that Cena would be a huge Superstar for WWE a long time before many others could appreciate his talent.