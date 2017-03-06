WWE RAW Talk recap - 5th March, 2017

Another episode of Raw Talk with the hosts gushing over Goldberg's domination of Kevin Owens

06 Mar 2017

Bayley and Sasha were in a celebratory mood after WWE Fastlane

Raw Talk was hosted by Renee Young and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler this past Sunday night after WWE Fastlane. The Fastlane pay-per-view saw two streaks broken and a new Universal Champion crowned. The likes of Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Paul Heyman appeared on the talk show to share their opinions on the events that had transpired earlier in the evening.

The show started with Renee and The King talking about Goldberg’s impressive win over Kevin Owens. Renee quickly started proceedings by inviting the first guest; Roman Reigns into the panel.

Roman Reigns

Roman looked like he had been put through the ringer. ‘The Big Dog’ acknowledged that fighting Strowman was equivalent to running into a brick wall. Reigns pointed out that the only thing that won him the match was his experience on how to handle things in a big match scenario.

Roman put over Strowman when he said that Strowman was a part of an elite group of men that could manhandle Roman Reigns the way that he did. Reigns compared Strowman to the likes of Big Show saying that he has a long way to go. Reigns pointed out that he capitalized when Braun made the mistake of diving into the ring from the top rope.

Jerry Lawler brought the conversation into perspective when he narrated a story about his dog that owned the yard until a huge racoon showed up and sent the dog packing. Lawler was comparing Roman Reigns to the ‘Big Dog’ that owned the yard until the racoon showed up.

Both Roman and Renee were awed by the analogy and did not know what to make of it. Reigns, however, concluded by saying that he was representing his family and his bloodline. He stated that he would nurse his bruises and be back in time to own the yard at WrestleMania.

When Reigns, the topic of focus shifted to Samoa Joe. Renee and Lawler discussed how Joe surgically decimated Sami Zayn earlier in the evening. ‘The King’ mentioned that Joe had lived up to the moniker of ‘The Destroyer.’

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha and Bayley joined the panel next wearing matching sweaters and joking that they were twins. Sasha mentioned that she was sore after her match with Nia Jax but she was happy to come out on top. Sasha agreed that Nia was the biggest girl on the roster while Lawler made a joke about Nia Jax getting hit by a car.

Renee then asked Bayley how it felt to successfully retain her championship. Bayley said that the title meant a lot to her and she spoke about ending Charlotte’s PPV streak. Bayley continued saying that it was unbelievable when she thought that she was not even on the card for WrestleMania last year and this year, she will be walking into the event as the Raw Women’s Champion.

Renee tried to tap into some emotions when she asked Bayley how it felt to be living her dream. Both Sasha and Bayley teared up a little when Sasha recalled that they had started at NXT together and Bayley’s first match was against Sasha. ‘The Boss’ concluded by saying that Bayley deserved to walk into WrestleMania as the Women’s Champion.

As the duo took leave, Jerry Lawler said that he had his reservations about their friendship. The King said that he did not buy into the entire friends being happy for each other farce and said, “All women secretly despise each other.”

Renee shifted the topic to the Cruiserweight Championship bout talking about the fantastic match that Neville and Gallagher put on. Lawler said that Neville was a bona fide WWE superstar and praised Gallagher for going toe-to-toe with the Cruiserweight Champion.

Paul Heyman

Renee and Lawler were discussing Goldberg’s domination over Kevin Owens when Paul Heyman joined them. Heyman asked them if they had any more excuses for Kevin Owens losing the title to Goldberg. Heyman said that Owens had been a great Universal Champion, but he fizzled out when Goldberg was put in the picture.

Heyman acknowledged that he was scared to death about Goldberg facing Lesnar at WrestleMania, but he revealed that Brock Lesnar was confident of his chances. Paul Heyman commented on Lesnar’s psyche saying that if Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania, he would not only become the Universal Champion but also regain the aura and reputation that comes with being the Beast Incarnate.

Renee then asked Heyman about the potential ramifications of Lesar losing at WrestleMania. Heyman laid out the gravity of the situation and said that if Lesnar loses to Goldberg at WrestleMania, it would mean the end of Brock Lesnar as a box office attraction in the WWE. Heyman then went on to talk about the intensity of the encounter at WrestleMania selling the match as a clash of two legacies.

Renee Young then wrapped things up the show as scenes of Goldberg’s victory began to play.

