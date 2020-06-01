WWE

WWE have announced the return on RAW Talk after a break of over 2 years. The talk show will be taking place immediately following Monday Night RAW and will be available on the WWE Network.

RAW Talk used to follow all the pay-per-view's of the Red brand from the end of 2016 to the early part of 2018. It was hosted by either Renee Young or Charly Caruso and usually averaged 20-25 minutes.

As per the listing on WWE Network, RAW Talk is set to take place at 11 pm EST. WWE have also confirmed that this will be a weekly talk show now and will be taking place right after RAW on Monday nights.

What happens on WWE's RAW Talk?

"The future is now. The past is in the past. Nobody, NOBODY CAN TOUCH US!" @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus are all confidence on #RAWTalk. pic.twitter.com/0UPlp3qfzo — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017

RAW Talk was popular among the WWE Universe because of the unscripted arguments between Superstars on the show. The shows took place after the pay-per-view, and the matches were usually discussed with the Superstars who were involved.

The shows are now set to be a part of the 'free tier' of the WWE Network and thus accessible to all.

Will Talking Smack also make a return?

While WWE have announced the return of RAW Talk, they have not shed light on Talking Smack. However, WWE Network News report that the Blue brand's talk show will also be making a return but are yet to provide a date.

The show that followed SmackDown on Tuesdays and their PPVs with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan hosting it. The Blue brand's show produced one of the finest moment's in the talk show's history when The Miz went all guns blazing in a promo with Daniel Bryan. It took place before his return to the ring was announced and that had sent the WWE Universe buzzing about a possible comeback.

Advertisement

Bryan was the General Manager of SmackDown at that time and caught off guard by The Miz. The former Intercontinental champion explained a year later that the explosive promo he cut was because he was not a part of the pay-per-view that day.

He revealed that he was not added to the card by the WWE creative as they had other plans and did not have enough space to fit him in.