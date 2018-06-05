WWE RAW: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly
Breaking down the good, the bad, and the downright ugly in the latest edition of WWE RAW
05 Jun 2018
We break down the best, worst, and downright ugliest moments in the latest edition of WWE RAW.
The Good - Elias
Elias is getting the push the WWE envisioned when bringing up the former NXT Superstar. Not only did he open RAW (a huge deal in its own right); but, he pinned what is arguably WWE's hottest Superstar in Seth Rollins.
