WWE RAW: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Breaking down the good, the bad, and the downright ugly in the latest edition of WWE RAW

Michael McClead CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 19:33 IST 8.99K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We break down the best, worst, and downright ugliest moments in the latest edition of WWE RAW.

The Good - Elias

2015 Monster Energy Aftershock FestivalEnter caption

Elias is getting the push the WWE envisioned when bringing up the former NXT Superstar. Not only did he open RAW (a huge deal in its own right); but, he pinned what is arguably WWE's hottest Superstar in Seth Rollins.