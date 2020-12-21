Welcome to the RAW after TLC 2020 Preview. It was a fantastic pay-per-view to close out one of the most interesting, and certainly the most unique year in WWE history.

There's a lot to unpack from TLC, and RAW will see the fallout of the pay-per-view. Here's what to expect from the second last RAW of 2020.

#5. RAW is still Claymore Country, but who's next for Drew McIntyre?

A defining moment.

Drew McIntyre ensured that RAW remains Claymore Country at TLC after defeating AJ Styles and The Miz in a war. It was the match of the night, and the face of Monday Night RAW did what he's done all throughout 2020 - overcome adverse circumstances to retain the WWE Championship.

There have been few WWE Champions in the last decade that put out the quality of pay-per-view matches Drew McIntyre did, and his opponent AJ Styles was one of them. It was always going to be an instant classic, but the addition of The Miz to the match made a lot of fans anxious about the Scotsman's title reign.

The Miz, after weeks of teasing on RAW, finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the middle of the TLC match. However, AJ Styles' bodyguard, Omos, made sure that it was a guaranteed failure.

After taking out The Miz, he chased John Morrison away, and some way or the other, Drew McIntyre outsmarted the duo to grab the WWE Title and retain at TLC.

One night later on RAW, the big question is who could be next for Drew McIntyre. One logical option is Randy Orton, with who he didn't get to fully complete his rivalry.

However, we could see a surprising direction of WWE going with Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles again. Since there's still more than a month to the Royal Rumble, the feud could continue on RAW and have the payoff match to end the year as well.

Either way, TLC proved to be a defining moment of Drew McIntyre's incredible 2020, and he continues to establish himself as one of the best faces RAW has had in years.