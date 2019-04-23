×
WWE RAW: Top 3 superstars of the night (22 April 2019)

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
564   //    23 Apr 2019, 15:58 IST

Everybody is talking about this guy
Everybody is talking about this guy

On April 22, WWE presented the first episode of RAW after the Superstar Shake-up. The landscape of WWE has changed post the shake-up. Many top stars have switched brands. Things can often be chaotic during these times.

RAW has lost its Big Dog to SmackDown. Moreover, it no longer has the services of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey for the time being. Such are times when you need newer stars to step up and fill the vacant shoes. With AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and more amazing performers, RAW certainly has the talent.

On RAW, some of these stars truly stood up to the occasion. In this article, we recognize the top 3 performers of the night.

Honorable mentions:

Cesaro: Cesaro made a surprise move to RAW, wrestling Cedric Alexender in his first match. Cesaro won the match. We hope this win will result in a push for the extraordinary wrestler.

Cesaro was one of the winners on RAW this week, just behind 3 stars who stole the show on Monday.

#3 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a man on a mission. The wrestler is doing great mic work, the best of his career. He's stealing shows without wrestling, and he's one of the best wrestlers in the business.

Zayn's promo on the April 22 episode of Monday Night RAW was phenomenal. He ripped the WWE Universe apart, holding us guilty for the toxic culture of WWE. He didn't stop there, presenting pictures from his trips during his time away from WWE. Sami Zayn ended by asking the WWE Universe to go to hell.

Sami Zayn's promos have been so good that we'd heartily accept his accusations and hold ourselves accountable. A trip to hell would be too extreme, but we'll gladly sit in front of our TVs and watch him rip the WWE Universe apart every Monday night.

