WWE RAW viewership figures decrease for Labor Day episode

The Labor Day edition of RAW witnessed a slight decrease in the viewership figures as the episode got an average of 1.725 million viewers. Monday Night RAW drew 1.896 million viewers for last week's episode.

When it comes to the 18-48 demographic, the first hour got a 0.48 rating. The rating increased to 1.50 in the second hour before dropping to 0.45 in the third and final hour.

Last year's Labor Day edition of RAW drew 2.507 million viewers, but the comparisons won't be appropriate as we are still in the pandemic era.

As for the hourly breakdown, the first hour drew 1.762 million viewers. The second hour saw a slight spike with RAW clocking in 1.800 million viewers. The viewership dropped to 1.613 million in the final hour.

It's interesting to note that the first hour of last week's RAW drew 2.104 million viewers. Last week's show was the post-Payback episode, and a dip was always expected for the latest episode, which saw a 9% drop.

Monday Night RAW ranked at the 18th spot in the total viewership on cable TV. When it comes to the Cable Top 150, the NBA Playoffs Pre-Game and WWE were tied at #5.

The latest instalment of RAW drew the lowest viewership since WWE Thunderdome was introduced.

What happened on this week's episode of RAW?

Advertisement

RAW had quite a few moments worth noting, and one of the biggest of the lot was Cedric Alexander turning heel to join The Hurt Business.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, showed up and challenged The Street Profits to Champion vs. Champion match for next week's RAW.

Peyton Royce picked up a win against her former tag team partner Billie Kay. Randy Orton faced Keith Lee in another singles match on RAW, and as expected, Drew McIntyre attacked The Legend Killer which gave Lee a DQ loss.

RETRIBUTION cut their first promo on RAW, and the segment got a lot of traction as the fans began speculating about the identities of the members.

The main event had Dominik take on Murphy in a Street Fight, and the match was highly entertaining as the entire Mysterio family attacked Seth Rollins' disciple with kendo sticks.