WWE Raw Vs. Smackdown Live... Which Was Better? (3rd, 4th September, 2018)

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.32K   //    05 Sep 2018, 17:11 IST

WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live - Which show was better?
WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live - Which show was better?

On this week of WWE programming, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live pulled out a number of absolutely bonkers surprises in their attempts to build towards the various huge shows they have coming up like Hell in a Cell, Super Show-Down and Evolution.

Raw saw a huge title change take place, a Superstar return after quitting and a dramatic main event ambush whereas SmackDown Live had an anticipated return, a huge tag-team bout and a surprising main event.

But which show was better? We'll be looking at the best match of the night for both shows, the opening segment, the mid-card, the tag-team division, the main event and any surprises or shocks that may have happened on either show. Then, at the end of it all, we'll be able to tell you who wins when it comes to WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live.

#1. The Opening Segment

Monday Night Raw opened with a brawl!
Monday Night Raw opened with a brawl!

Raw: The show opened with a good old-fashioned dust-up between the top babyface group The Shield and their adversaries Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The Raw locker room emptied to split the two trios apart and eventually the Shield were arrested and taken away from the arena

SmackDown: SmackDown opened with Bryan and Brie Bella doing an in-ring promo about how they aren't gullible enough to fall for the Miz and Maryse's tricks. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega come out to incite a match between Almas and Bryan

Who was better?: I've got to give this one to Monday Night Raw simply because it was a much more exciting way to start the show with a huge brawl and potential storyline repercussions.

Winner: Raw

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns WWE Raw vs Smackdown Live
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
