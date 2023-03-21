WWE RAW: Which two former gimmicks are set to make a comeback at WrestleMania 39?

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw Edge challenge Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member accepted the offer before hinting at the return of his alter ego, The Demon. The former Universal Champion said:

"Edge, I have been to hell before and it spit me out. Because hell couldn't handle my DEMONS."

A recent report has revealed that the company is planning to have both Balor and Edge resort to their former gimmicks at WrestleMania Hollywood. If the reports are to be believed then we could see The Rated-R Superstar and The Prince portray "The Brood" and "The Demon" personas, respectively.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co , a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge. Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co, a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge.

For those unaware, the Stamford-based company had originally planned a Hell in a Cell match between the duo at the 2023 Royal Rumble, but that didn't happen. Instead, the company had Judgment Day attack Edge at the event, leading to Beth Phoenix's return.

Nonetheless, with The Prince and The Rated-R Superstar set to go one-on-one against each other inside the hellish structure on the Grandest Stage of Them All, we could finally witness the pair portraying their respective alter-egos as they lay their feud to rest.

What happened at WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Edge cut an ominous promo. The Rated-R Superstar targeted his WrestleMania opponent, Finn Balor, during the segment. The former WWE Champion stated that The Prince has no idea what he is capable of inside the hellish structure as he was baptized inside Hell in a Cell by none other than The Deadman himself.

Edge further urged Balor to bring his demons to WrestleMania Hollywood because he will be ready with his devil. The segment ended with The Rated-R Superstar's demonic smirk. Given how things unfolded tonight on WWE RAW, The Brood vs. The Demon looks all but locked in for WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see The Brood vs. The Demon at WrestleMania Hollywood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes