WWE RAW: Why was Ronda Rousey's husband banned from the show? 

Ronda Rousey has had an impressive WWE run since officially signing with the company in 2017. The 36-year old and her husband Travis Browne both come from intensive MMA backgrounds. While he does not have any contract with the company, he has attended many of her WWE matches to showcase his extensive support.

On an edition of RAW in 2019, Rousey was set to defend her Women's Championship against Dana Brooke. Despite retaining the title and the match officially declared over, the WWE star continued to hold the submissive arm-bar move on Brooke. Security had to be rushed out in a bid to separate the two women, but that did not prevent the Baddest Woman on the Planet from launching an assault on whoever came her way.

Browne, who was in attendance in the front row punched a WWE official before hoisting Rousey over the barrier away from security. Shortly after, the multi-time Women's Champion took to social media with a scathing post citing that her husband had been banned from RAW. Additionally, she launched a tirade against WWE:

The former MMA fighter competed in the historic women-led main event at WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Winner Take All match. The Man pinned Ronda Rousey in a controversial manner, which later sparked a debate on who was the authentic winner. They continued to collide on and off on multiple occasions.

Ronda Rousey took some time off to focus on her family in 2021 and announced the birth of her baby girl in September. A few months later, she returned at the Royal Rumble and won the match.

Ronda Rousey's husband was hailed a hero at a WWE Hall of Fame event

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. In 2019, Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the second time as part of The Hart Foundation.

The Hitman was accompanied to the ring by Jim Neidhart's daughter, Natalya. While addressing those in attendance, a fan slipped into the ring and attacked Hart. Travis Browne, The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E) and Cash Wheeler, who were seated in the front row, immediately jumped and rushed towards the ring. Browne and Wheeler were able to throw a few punches to knock the fan out before security handcuffed and assisted him out of the arena.

𝗟𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 @LeTempleDuCatch

C'est le moment de ressortir cette masterclass de la part de Cette nuit c'est le #WWEHOF C'est le moment de ressortir cette masterclass de la part de @CashWheelerFTR qui donne une grosse droite à l'abruti qui a sauté sur Bret Hart durant son discours pour l'intronisation de la Hart Foundation lors du WWE Hall Of Fame 2019 ! 🤣 Cette nuit c'est le #WWEHOF ! C'est le moment de ressortir cette masterclass de la part de @CashWheelerFTR qui donne une grosse droite à l'abruti qui a sauté sur Bret Hart durant son discours pour l'intronisation de la Hart Foundation lors du WWE Hall Of Fame 2019 ! 🤣 https://t.co/4ErrifsISV

In December last year, Ronda Rousey's longtime rival Charlotte Flair returned and ended her second reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. In the weeks that followed, she formed an alliance with former fellow UFC fighter Shayna Baszler and the two have been on a menacing spree wreaking havoc on whatever or whoever comes their way. Popular stars like Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Natalya have found themselves on the receiving end of the duo's wrath.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes