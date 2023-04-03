WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39: 3 blockbuster returns that could happen on the show 

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Following a critically-acclaimed WrestleMania 39, WWE will look to keep the ball rolling on its flagship show tonight.

Apart from featuring the fallout from The Show of Shows, tonight's show could see WWE plant seeds for fresh feuds and new storylines. Furthermore, given how RAW after Mania has always had several surprises and swerves up its sleeves, fans can expect something similar in store tonight.

Several high-profile stars who have been out of action could make their potential return to the company on WWE RAW tonight. The following piece will look at three such names.

#3. AJ Styles returns on WWE RAW

AJ Styles has been out of action since December 2022 due to an injury. However, a recent report has revealed that The Phenomenal One could return to WWE very soon.

While there were rumors of Styles making his potential return on The Show of Shows last night, that didn't happen. However, it could be that the company is saving the former WWE Champions' return for WWE RAW after WrestleMania.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Styles' return would surely spice things up on the main roster.

#2. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been sidelined since failing the company's Wellness Policy test for the second time in December 2022. However, Xero News recently reported that The Original Bro could return on WWE RAW post-WrestleMania.

Riddle's stock sky-rocketed after WWE had him join forces with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. Thanks to their character work and comedic timing, the duo quickly became fan favorites. While there were rumors of WWE pulling the plug on RK-Bro last year, it didn't happen, as Orton was sidelined due to an injury.

With both Orton and Riddle reportedly returning to WWE very soon, a potential reunion of RK-Bro could be on the cards in the coming days.

#1. Randy Orton

Another high-profile name who is rumored to be returning to WWE on the red brand tonight is Randy Orton. The 20-time Champion has been out of action since the summer of 2022 due to a back injury.

For those who don't know, there were murmurs of The Apex Predator making his presence felt during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. However, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, the odds of Orton finally making his WWE return tonight seem very high.

