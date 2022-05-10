It sounds like WWE is already dropping the ball with the Lacey Evans storyline

In recent weeks, several portions of WWE Smackdown have basically been The Lacey Evans Show, with the former United States Marine giving fans an intimate look into the details of her life. It isn't always pretty, but it's a cross she's had to bear.

The WWE Universe was initially enthralled with Evans' stories of abuse and drug use by her parents, a difficult home life, and everything she's had to persevere to achieve what she has in the ring and in life.

It's truly an inspiring look at someone who received little to no encouragement, yet somehow managed to reach higher heights than many others would in a similar situation.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Years ago....Lacey Evans impressed William Regal with her promo of her REAL life.



Years later, WWE went back to her real story instead of going back to the Southern Belle character. Years ago....Lacey Evans impressed William Regal with her promo of her REAL life.Years later, WWE went back to her real story instead of going back to the Southern Belle character. https://t.co/ticUqK6fu6

The stories from her past are very noble, as it takes a lot of courage to go out in front of millions of people and admit that you maybe didn't come from the best home or family. But Evans was a trooper, and - like the soldier that she is - she forged on.

It now appears that The Legend of Lacey Evans is going to continue on WWE RAW, but with one major twist.

After weeks of building up goodwill amongst the fan base and basically erasing her Southern Belle character, Evans is reportedly going to return to RAW, as (get this) a HEEL!

Multiple reputable sources have reported on this, and Evans' Superstar profile has already been activated as part of the RAW roster. So there's plenty of smoke to this fire.

None of this makes any sense whatsoever. Evans cut all of her promos on Smackdown, only to suddenly be moved over to Monday Nights. Then? The end result is the exact opposite of what the fans were hoping for.

She finally let her guard down and revealed her true self to the audience, but it was all just a waste of time. Like running in circles, she ended up right back to where she started.

A move to RAW wouldn't be a death knell for Evans, but playing a villain definitely would.

If WWE blows this opportunity, fans may find it difficult to ever support her again. It will be yet another instance of the audience feeling like victims of a 'bait and switch' in the promotion's storylines. And for goodness sake, we've had enough of that already.

If the proposed plan from here is to throw away the time and emotion invested in these vignettes, then it's a major mistake on WWE's part. They have a pre-built babyface with a legitimate story that she can communicate to the public. All that's missing is a helmet and the American flag, and you've got your next patriotic hero.

Instead? The creative team feels the need to squander this opportunity, apparently for some kind of shock value.

That's a shame, because no swerve in the world can replace a superhero soldier who is legitimately over with the audience. Especially in the sideways world of sports entertainment.

What do you think about Lacey Evans' vignettes that have been airing on Smackdown? What do you think of the idea of her debuting on RAW as a heel now? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

