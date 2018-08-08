Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Reason behind Paige being backstage at Monday Night RAW possibly revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.08K   //    08 Aug 2018, 04:27 IST

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige was backstage at this week's Monday Night RAW tapings
WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige was backstage at Monday Night RAW tapings

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige was apparently backstage at this week’s tapings of Monday Night RAW.

That, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to why the former WWE Divas Champion was present at the RAW brand’s tapings. Accordingly, Paige has taken to social media so as to reveal the reason behind her presence at this week’s tapings of RAW.

In case you didn’t know…

It was earlier this year that Paige (real name—Saraya-Jade Bevis) announced her retirement from in-ring professional wrestling competition.

While Paige was forced to step away from the ring due to injury issues, she was subsequently drafted from RAW to SmackDown Live—with Shane McMahon confirming that Paige will indeed serve as the blue brand’s General Manager.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that ever since assuming the role of SmackDown Live’s General Manager, Paige has been incredibly busy with her duties as the top authority figure week in and week out on SmackDown.

Needless to say, seldom has “The Anti-Diva” found a chance to pay a visit to her former stomping grounds i.e. Monday Night RAW.

Regardless, Paige finally did attend a Monday Night RAW taping, this Monday in Jacksonville, Florida—albeit not appearing on screen, so to speak.

Paige was backstage at this week’s RAW tapings, and per her official social media account—her presence at RAW is being attributed to a photo-shoot she partook in.

Fans can check out Paige’s Instagram post; addressing the same, below—

What’s next?

Presently, Paige is set to continue essaying the role of SmackDown Live’s General Manager.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Paige will continue being featured prominently on WWE television programming in the months to come.

Paige is currently busy with her duties of guiding the members of the SmackDown roster toward WWE’s SummerSlam PPV which takes place on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Paige being backstage at RAW? Sound off in the comments! 

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
