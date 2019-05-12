5 Surprising facts about WWE Referees

Vatsal Rathod

Referees are an integral part of pro-wrestling that are often overlooked!

When one talks about the sport of pro-wrestling, the discussion is usually around the wrestlers, the superstars, the bookers, and even the managers. But one very important category that we often overlook is - the referees.

Referees are like the unsung heroes of this business. They work as hard as the wrestlers, but in return don't really get the fame like them. While watching a match, we focus on the wrestlers, their amazing moves, and the emotions and stories that they tell inside the ring. But we don't really care to know which referee is officiating the match.

Take a moment and think for yourself, how many WWE referees can you name? Not many, right. Do you know that along with the wrestlers, the referees also rehearse the whole match and have to remember not only their own but the wrestler's spots as well to help them during the actual match.

We've often seen referees take bumps in a match, get knocked down, and sometimes also get involved in some storylines, but there's a lot more we fans don't know about these gentlemen and ladies.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Interesting facts about WWE referees that you probably did not know. Feel free to share your thoughts and views on how important these officials are for any wrestling promotion.

#5 Referees are subject to WWE's Wellness Policies

It's not just wrestlers but also referees who have wellness policies!

In the last few years, there have been some very famous instances of superstars and wrestlers getting suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy, one of the biggest being the suspension of the Big Dog, Roman Reigns in 2016.

But the interesting fact that many of us don't know is that WWE's wellness policies are not just meant for wrestlers, but also for the referees. Just like the wrestlers, referees also undergo regular wellness tests and are only allowed to step into the ring if they clear them.

Mike Chioda is the first and only referee who has faced a 30-day suspension for violating the wellness policy of the company.

