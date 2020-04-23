WWE has split up a number of couples with their recent batch of releases

The past few months have been hard on the wrestling business, as a whole, as audience members have been forced out of arenas and even WrestleMania was forced to take place behind closed doors earlier this month.

Vince McMahon was then forced to announce that the company would be making budget cuts when it came to all of their employees across the board. He then went on to release around 30 on-screen names whilst furloughing a number of producers in the hopes that they would be re-signed in the coming months when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Some of the names were surprising when the list was first released on WWE.com, but it's even more surprising that many of the released stars still have spouses in the company and will now have to find a way to work around this.

#5. Lana and Rusev

It's well known that even though Lana is currently in a relationship with Bobby Lashley on WWE TV, the former Total Divas star is married to Rusev, who she has been in a relationship with since 2013. Lana signed a new five year deal with WWE a few months ago, and it was believed that her husband would then follow in her footsteps, but this wasn't the case.

Rusev was released along with a number of other stars last week and reports now suggest that Lana will remain with WWE and continue this storyline with Bobby Lashley, even though the story doesn't make a lot of sense without Rusev as the babyface.

It will be interesting to see if The Bulgarian Brute follows through with the rumors and does make the move over to AEW. Lana and her husband then become another couple that is split between the two promotions.