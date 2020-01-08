WWE releases new product demanded by CM Punk 9 years ago

In what has turned out to be a long-running joke, it appears as though WWE has finally gone through with the one big demand that CM Punk had in 2011 during his contract talks - the availability of ice cream bars!

The new WWE ice cream bars are now available on Goodhumor's website (via ProWrestlingSheet). Technically, they're Ice Cream sandwiches as the stick isn't available anymore. The face on the Ice Cream sandwiches is that of Roman Reigns and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, while John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Savage are the cover stars of the product.

As you probably know, the 2011 storyline that saw CM Punk's popularity explode was all about the fact that his contract was running up and he threatened to leave with the WWE Championship (his contract was expiring in real life as well, adding to the aura of the story).

When talking to Vince McMahon and making negotiations, Punk demanded that Ice Cream bars be brought back and the crowd was well behind him, even chanting "Ice cream bars".

They're certainly going to be happy to find out that some form of it is back. It'll be interesting to see CM Punk's reaction to it on WWE Backstage when he returns!