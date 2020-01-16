WWE releases unseen footage of Lacey Evans' reaction to main roster call up [Watch]

Evans tears up after learning that she is moving up to the main roster

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Lacey Evans and her daughter were guests on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. The Sassy Southern Belle opened up on a bunch of topics during the interview. The highlight of the episode was when Evans reacted to a heartwarming clip which shows WWE's head trainer, Matt Bloom, revealing to her that she is being promoted to the main roster.

As can be seen in the clip below, Bloom asks Evans what the next stage in her career will be. When Evans replies that it's the main roster, he smiles and nods, leaving her in tears. Here's what Evans had to say in response to the call up.

It means that my family is gonna be okay forever now. That I can take care of them, and I'm so excited.

Lacey Evans was promoted to the main roster last year, and made several appearances during matches and segments, before targeting WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the post-WrestleMania edition of RAW. She was later drafted to SmackDown, and is currently feuding with Sasha Banks and Bayley on the blue show.