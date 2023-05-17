WWE removes former Champion from all advertisements for upcoming Premium Live Event

It was announced earlier today that Roman Reigns will be making his return to the United Kingdom at WWE Money in the Bank, but it appears that he is doing so in place of one of the company's top stars.

When WWE made the announcement that it will hold the PLE in the United Kingdom, Drew McIntyre was on the posters as the main attraction for the event. Instead, it appears that McIntyre has been removed from all advertisements for the show and has been replaced by Roman Reigns.

At the moment, there is a lot of speculation online regarding McIntyre's future since he hasn't wrestled following his loss at WrestleMania. McIntyre is a Scottish star whose career kicked off in the United Kingdom, so this definitely would be an event he would want to be a part of.

Roman Reigns has replaced Drew McIntyre on all advertisements for WWE SmackDown and Money in the Bank in London

McIntyre's WWE contract appears to be a hot topic of discussion, and the posters for the show are quite telling as Reigns has stepped in for McIntyre as the center star for the show. Charlotte Flair has also been removed from initial advertisements, given the fact that she is currently on hiatus from the company.

Sami Zayn and Austin Theory have also been added to the poster, with Rhea Ripley seemingly taking Becky Lynch's place, given her recent rise in popularity.

Of course, all cards are subject to change, and McIntyre could be added to the show at a later date, but at the moment, he has been replaced by Reigns in all the promotional material for the event.

