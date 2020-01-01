WWE reportedly furious over Randy Orton injury angle

Rick Ucchino

Jan 01, 2020

WWE creative finding it harder to write new angles

Many within the WWE management structure are reportedly extremely upset with Monday Night's injury angle involving Randy Orton. The company is not upset with how the angle played out on television mind you. Instead WWE is reportedly upset that the ending was spoiled online ahead of time.

In case you missed it, Orton was wrestling AJ Styles at a WWE Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania Sunday night, when it appeared he suffered a serious knee injury. The referee threw up the "X sign" and stopped the match. Videos and photos of Orton being helped to the back quickly started to surface from those in attendance on social media.

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

Several outlets, including Sportskeeda, reported on the injury, as if it was a legitimate one, which is exactly what the WWE wanted people to think. Very rarely do storyline angles emerge from house shows, but this was supposed to be one of those rare occurrences. Not only was Orton supposed to dupe AJ Styles, but he was meant to fool the WWE Universe as well.

Prior to RAW though, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that the injury was in fact part of a storyline. According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, this is something WWE is not at all happy with:

I'm hearing that a lot of people in #WWE management are furious that Dave Meltzer leaked backstage information about this week's Randy Orton storyline.



One person told me that they believe that creative find it much harder to write when everyone already knows the ending. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) December 31, 2019

The good news coming out of this is that Randy Orton is perfectly healthy, and it appears his program with AJ Styles will carry over into the new year.