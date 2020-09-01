WWE reportedly in no hurry to re-sign Brock Lesnar, another big deal expires 

Brock Lesnar reportedly becoming a free agent has been the biggest story of the day. PWInsider was the first to report that the former WWE Champion's contract had expired, and as of this writing, no new deal was in sight.

Dave Meltzer revealed more details about Brock Lesnar's contract status in an updated report on the Wrestling Observer.

Brock Lesnar's last WWE contract ended at WrestleMania 36, which was incidentally also the last time he appeared on WWE programming to drop the title to Drew McIntyre.

As reported earlier, the negotiations between the company and Brock Lesnar have 'hit an impasse.' As things stand, Brock Lesnar is free to entertain offers from outside the WWE, including AEW and the UFC.

Meltzer added that Brock Lesnar is known to take his own sweet time when it comes to re-negotiating with the WWE. It was also added that WWE is in no hurry as the company has nothing in store for Brock Lesnar from a creative standpoint.

WWE is currently not doing large-scale shows with fans physically present at the arena, which is the main reason why he hasn't been brought back.

It was also reported that Brock Lesnar's merch was removed from the WWE online stores because the veteran Superstar's merchandise deal with WWE also expired.

However, it should be noted that Brock Lesnar is still listed as an active member of the RAW roster on the WWE website.

To put it in a nutshell, Brock Lesnar's WWE contract and merchandise deal have expired, and WWE is surprisingly in no hurry to renew them, with Lesnar also in no mood to push it to happen.

Will Brock Lesnar re-sign with WWE?

There were previously talks of WWE wanting to get Lesnar back for SummerSlam, but the plan was nixed after the company realized that they wouldn't be able to get the fans back for the big PPV.

Knowing Brock Lesnar's value, Vince McMahon would ideally try to seal the deal whenever the negotiations resume. The emergence of AEW is a possible threat, but Vince McMahon and co. are expected to offer Brock Lesnar a deal that he won't be able to refuse.

The negotiation process may take time, but the belief is that Brock Lesnar will put pen to paper by the end of it all.