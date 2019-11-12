WWE reveals men's team to represent RAW at this year's Survivor Series

Seth Rollins

This year's Survivor Series will feature all the three brands of WWE in a head-to-head competition with one another. As RAW, SmackDown and NXT are colliding in a battle to establish brand supremacy for the first time, all the shows are trying to assemble the best team to represent them.

Other than the Champions facing off one another in triple threat matches, Survivor Series will also showcase the traditional tag team elimination match between the 5-men teams of RAW, SmackDown and NXT. The women of the three brands will be having a similar tag team elimination matchup at the event and we already know that Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, and Carmella are set to SmackDown.

Team RAW

While NXT and SmackDown are yet to announce their men's team, RAW is one step ahead of them as they have already confirmed their lineup. With the former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins as the captain, the five-men team of RAW will feature Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

It is known that there have been differences between the team members of RAW but hopefully, they will keep aside their issues and guide the Red brand to victory.

