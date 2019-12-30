WWE reveals Top 10 shocking moments of 2019

Two shocking moments that made the cut: Batista returns, Velasquez debuts

2020 is almost on the horizon, and WWE has been posting a lot of throwback countdown lists over the past few weeks, showcasing the very best of 2019. WWE has now posted a Top 10 list on its official Youtube channel, ranking the most shocking moments of the year.

2019 gave us a long string of shockers, be it in-ring moments or incidents that took place outside the squared circle. The list that WWE has put up consists of moments featuring Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Batista, and many more. Cain Velasquez's debut on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live has bagged the #1 spot.

Check out the list below:

#10 Brock Lesnar wins the WWE title from Kofi Kingston in 7 seconds

#9 Finn Balor turns on Johnny Gargano

#8 Batista returns

#7 Bayley turns heel

#6 Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman brawl

#5 Yowie wowie!

#4 Nia Jax enters the men’s Royal Rumble match

#3 Lana cheats on Rusev with Bobby Lashley

#2 Sasha Banks returns, turns heel

#1 Cain Velasquez debuts

Watch the countdown in its entirety in the video below:

Which one was your favorite? Is there a moment that didn't make it but should have made the list? Sound off in the comment section!

