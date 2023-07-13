WWE reverting to original plans for Dominik Mysterio before his heel turn? Looking at potential hint

Dominik Mysterio has been receiving incredibly strong reactions from the crowd, establishing himself as one of the top heels across all WWE brands. Despite the crowd's intense response to his character, the company might revert back to its original plans for Dirty Dom by sending him back to the developmental brand.

For those unaware, a report emerged a few months back which indicated that WWE initially had plans to move Dominik back to the developmental brand. However, with his recent success in generating nuclear heat from the crowd as Dirty Dom, it is possible that these plans had been reconsidered or put on hold.

The upcoming edition of NXT will feature an NXT North American Championship match between Wes Lee and Mysterio. The challenge was issued by Dominik during The Judgment Day's recent visit to NXT. However, If Dom Dom wins the championship match next week, it would potentially lead to a run for him on NXT.

A run in the developmental brand could provide him with valuable experience and further opportunities for improvement. Dirty Dom's current association which includes a veteran like Finn Balor needs to be considered.

Overall, the Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Wes Lee will be a deciding factor for the future direction of Dominik and his involvement with NXT.

How many championships has Dominik Mysterio won in WWE?

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020, where he faced Seth Rollins. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Dominik was unable to secure the victory. However, he later teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio and together they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, becoming the first-ever father-son duo to achieve this feat.

Their reign as Tag Team Champions was eventually cut short by The Usos, on the pre-show of Money in the Bank. Later on, Dominik made a surprise heel turn against his father and aligned himself with Judgment Day. This marked a significant change in Dominik's character as he embraced a darker side and began his journey as a villainous character.

Dominik Mysterio is a former SmackDown tag team Champion

Since aligning himself with The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has shown significant growth in the company. However, he has yet to capture another championship since his tag team title reign with his father.

The upcoming NXT North American Championship match presents a valuable opportunity for Dominik to add another championship accolade to his WWE career.

