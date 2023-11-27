WWE to revive popular show after 15 months so CM Punk can interact with 58-year-old WWE legend? It would break the internet!

CM Punk's blockbuster return to WWE has brought plenty of excitement among wrestling fans. At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Punk made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after a 9-year absence. While the 45-year-old did not cut a promo, he will be making an appearance on Monday Night RAW this week.

Overall, when one looks at the scenario, CM Punk's return has opened many possibilities for WWE. Heading towards WrestleMania 40, the promotion will have many angles to explore. However, along with various storylines, the Stamford-based promotion could also revive a popular show for fans to hear Punk talk.

The show in question is The Broken Skull Sessions. Hosted by the WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Broken Skull Sessions was widely popular among wrestling fans and hosted some of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. Given that Punk has returned now, it would be great to see him interact with Steve Austin on the show.

If WWE revives The Broken Skull Sessions and Punk makes an appearance in it, that particular episode would break several records. The last episode of The Broken Skull Sessions show came out on August 19, 2022, and it featured Charlotte Flair. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion revives this show.

Triple H praised CM Punk after his return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he exited the promotion on bad terms. At that time, many believed Punk would never return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, nine years later, the Best in the World did return, and he is now set to be a full-time wrestler on the promotion's main roster.

After Punk made his return at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, praised him during the post-show Press Conference. The Game mentioned that whether people love or hate Punk, they cannot ignore him.

Triple H said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go." [0:01 - 0:54]

Speaking about how the deal between Punk and WWE took place, Triple H added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen, and then all of a sudden, it was happening," Triple H said. [0:55 - 1:15]

You can watch the video below:

With superstars like CM Punk and Randy Orton making their return to WWE, the promotion now has one of the best rosters in the world. It will be interesting to see the storylines of the Triple H-led promotion in the coming weeks.

Are you excited to watch WWE after the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton? Sound off in the comments section below!

