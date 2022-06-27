WWE Rivalry Rewind: 4 biggest moments from Jon Moxley vs. Brock Lesnar 

The Road to WrestleMania 32 was full of difficulties for WWE. Multiple top superstars weren't available due to injuries, and the company's strategy to push Roman Reigns as the primary babyface wasn't working well either.

Even in such a gloomy phase, WWE managed to pull off a memorable edition of The Show of Shows. They booked several first-time-ever matches on the show, which helped get the fans invested in the grand event.

Jon Moxley vs. Brock Lesnar was probably the one rivalry that the WWE Universe was most excited about at the time. The former was known as Dean Ambrose during that time. It was a battle between two forces of nature that could surpass any limit to secure a victory.

While the actual bout seemingly didn't deliver as per the expectations, it had one of the most memorable buildups for a WrestleMania contest in recent years.

In this article, we will go down memory lane and relive the five biggest moments of the Jon Moxley vs. Brock Lesnar feud.

#4. Jon Moxley confronts Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

On Brock Lesnar's first RAW appearance since Royal Rumble 2016, Paul Heyman listed down the names on The Beast's radar.

He also addressed the main event of the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view, where Lesnar was scheduled to face Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley.

The current AEW star interrupted Heyman's promo to come face-to-face with The Beast. The Lunatic Fringe admitted that it wasn't the best idea to interrupt Lesnar, but he did it to prove he wasn't scared of the former WWE Universal Champion.

Moxley then uttered the words "Take me to Suplex City" while staring right into Brock Lesnar's eyes. It was the perfect way to kick off this rivalry, establishing The Death Rider as a fearless individual who wouldn't back down from The Beast Incarnate.

#3. Jon Moxley low blows Brock Lesnar

On the second RAW episode in February 2016, Stephanie McMahon organized a contract signing between the three participants of Fastlane's main event. During this segment, Brock Lesnar laid down Jon Moxley with an F5.

Later in the night, the AEW star re-emerged to call out the multi-time Universal Champion. The two men started brawling all around, with Lesnar dominating the former Shield member. He hit Moxley with another F5, but The Purveyor of Violence still refused to back down.

Before The Beast could inflict further damage, Roman Reigns arrived to confront The Beast. Before Lesnar could understand the ploy, Jon Moxley laid him down with a low blow.

It sent a message that The Lunatic Fringe wouldn't mind resorting to unfair means to overcome The Beast Incarnate.

#2. Brock Lesnar ambushes Jon Moxley in the parking lot

At WWE Fastlane 2016, Roman Reigns earned the right to battle Triple H at WrestleMania by defeating Jon Moxley and Brock Lesnar. Despite not getting pinned, The Beast lost a future WWE Championship opportunity because of Moxley.

The next night on RAW, Lesnar brutalized The Death Rider in the parking lot. He slammed the former WWE Champion on the windshield of a car after assaulting him with knee blows. The Minnesota native thought he had put an end to Moxley, but that wasn't the case.

Despite suffering a beatdown, the current AEW star made his way to the arena in an Ambulance to send a message to Lesnar. He laid down an extreme WrestleMania challenge for the former UFC star, which prompted The Beast to hit him with an F5.

#1. Jon Moxley receives "gifts" from WWE Legends

After challenging Brock Lesnar to a No Holds Barred Street Fight, Moxley began collecting the tools he would have needed to survive against The Beast Incarnate.

Three weeks before WWE WrestleMania, Mick Foley met The Purveyor of Violence in his locker room to give him a pep talk. Although Foley advised the 36-year-old to withdraw from the contest, Moxley was adamant about battling Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

Appreciating his passion, The Hall of Famer handed Moxley his iconic barbed wire baseball bat called Barbie. A week later, The Lunatic Fringe received another present from The Hardcore Icon, Terry Funk. The WWE Hall Famer gifted Moxley his Chainsaw to help him annihilate his massive opponent.

These segments did a great job in putting Jon Moxley over as the next hardcore wrestling sensation. Although none of these objects were used in the actual match, it was great to see these legends pass the torch to the former Shield member.

