WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Current champion helps Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline, Becky Lynch, Gunther and more in action (Alexandria, 03/09)

With WrestleMania season truly upon us, WWE hosted a Road to WrestleMania live event in Alexandria, Louisiana on Saturday, March 9. We now have results from the event that featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event started with a singles match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. Both men will compete in the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, ahead of which Zayn got the much-needed momentum boost as he defeated the Japanese superstar.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles defeated Carlito, while Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship against Main Event Jey Uso. The show also featured a talk show segment where Kevin Owens hosted Grayson Waller on The KO Show. The segment ended with The Prizefighter delivering a Stunner to The Aussie Icon.

Styles' fierce rival LA Knight was also seen in action in Alexandria. The Megastar defeated Santos Escobar. In the women's matches, Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax via DQ. The Man then put The Irresistible Force through a table. Later in the night, Bianca Belair joined forces with Naomi and Zelina Vega to pick a win over Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

MVP issued an open challenge on behalf of Omos, offering $10K to anyone who could knock The Nigerian Giant off his feet. The challenge was accepted by Akira Tozawa, who ended up getting squashed by Omos.

Seth Rollins also returned to action after nearly two months on the sidelines. The Visionary joined forces with Cody Rhodes to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the main event. After the match, the World Heavyweight Champion had a few words for the local crowd.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Alexandria, Louisiana, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles defeated Carlito

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso

Gunther (c) retains over Jey Uso The KO Show with Grayson Waller ends with Owens giving Waller a Stunner

LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax via DQ, then puts Nia through a table

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

