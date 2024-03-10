37-year-old star returns from injury at WWE live event; teams up with Cody Rhodes to defeat The Bloodline 

Cody Rhodes was joined by a 37-year-old star in his match against The Bloodline at WWE Road to WrestleMania house show. Seth Rollins returned to action to join forces with The American Nightmare to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Seth and Cody have been on the same page over the last few months after an intense rivalry in 2022. The duo is slated to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL after The Visionary accepted The Great One's challenge on SmackDown this past Friday.

Ahead of the high-stakes match, the RAW Superstars took on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline in a tag team match at Saturday's house show in Alexandria, Louisiana. This was Seth's first match in nearly two months, as the current World Heavyweight Champion was out due to an injury. Rollins and Cody Rhodes headlined the show and did not disappoint fans as they picked up a victory.

It is quite evident that WrestleMania XL is going to be filled with a lot of intrigue and adventure for the babyfaces.

Wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lose against The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL

The blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL will have a lot on stake as The Rock proposed a unique stipulation. The Great One stated that if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins manage to defeat The Bloodline, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two will be free of any interferences by the heel faction. However, if the babyfaces lose, the main event of Night Two will be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

While Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are fairly confident of their chances, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the duo will come up short against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"I think Bloodline wins. I would take the pay-per-view just to see the finish. Just to see what they come up with on Night Two because it's gonna be about a 10-minute finish. They will go and go and you think he can't make it, oh he kicks out. Then they do something else, they involve somebody else. They do layers and stacks and when they get through that, then it's gonna come down to Roman, all of a sudden, all his weapons are gone. Now how's he gonna get up? That's when Cody gets strong and that's how we get it," Dutch Mantell said.

All four men came face-to-face on SmackDown this week, and Cody Rhodes even slapped The Rock. The eight-time WWE Champion is slated to be present on next week's show as well, and he is likely to bring back an old act.

