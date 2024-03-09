The Rock has exciting plans for WWE SmackDown one week after getting slapped by Cody Rhodes - Reports

This week's episode of SmackDown ended with a bang as Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock in the face. This was in retaliation to the Hollywood star laying a personal insult on The American Nightmare.

The Great One will be on the show next Friday, where he will surely have a response to Rhodes' actions. And if reports are to be believed, his response could bring about the return of a legendary segment born during his days as Hollywood Rock.

While it was from before SmackDown, a report from WrestleVotes has indicated that next week's episode will feature 'The Rock Concert' for the first time since 2013. They stated the segment might be announced a week in advance, which hasn't happened.

However, the lack of an announcement doesn't necessarily mean the concert wouldn't be happening. WWE may have opted to hold off on it to allow the angle to play out organically without overshadowing Cody Rhodes' slap.

"According to sources, the much-anticipated return of 'The Rock Concert' could light up next week's SmackDown, live from Memphis, TN. I’m told this idea has been brewing for weeks," wrote WrestleVotes.

The idea has reportedly been brewing for weeks, so expect The Great One to announce it himself. He can do so during one of his social media promos, which is now a must-watch just for his reaction to getting slapped in front of the world.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania 40 Night One

Before Cody Rhodes slapped the Hollywood megastar, Seth Rollins accepted his challenge for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. The two former rivals will face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of the April supercard.

The stakes are incredibly high. If the babyfaces win, Reigns vs. Rhodes II will be completely Bloodline-free. However, if the heels come out on top, the Night Two main event will be contested under Bloodline Rules. That would further stack the deck against The American Nightmare.

Furthermore, The Rock announced that if Cody Rhodes doesn't beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he cannot challenge for The Tribal Chief's title again. It's a must-win situation for the two-time Royal Rumble winner, who lost a world title match under a similar stipulation early into his AEW career.

