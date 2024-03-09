The Rock continues to taunt Cody Rhodes with shots at his family member ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock has once again mocked a member of Cody Rhodes' family ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are both scheduled to appear on tonight's show to answer The Bloodline's WrestleMania challenge.

Ahead of the blue brand's show tonight, The Rock took a major shot at the WWE RAW stars before their appearance on SmackDown later tonight. He also mocked Rhodes' dog Pharaoh yet again to make the rivalry even more personal.

"Cody Rhodes, you chicken s*** goof. You, and also your goofy a** dog Pharaoh, that is his name? Pharaoh. Don't call that dog Pharaoh, call him s*** head. That is what you should call him", said The Rock. [From 00:01- 00-18]

The Great One had issued a challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown. He suggested a tag team match between himself and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

If The Bloodline wins, they can interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night 2. However, the heel faction is barred from interfering if Rhodes and Rollins emerge victorious in the tag team match on Night 1.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock played politics to go over Triple H's head

The Rock has recently joined the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors and currently has more power than ever in the promotion.

Speaking on an edition of Legion of RAW last month, Vince Russo suggested The Brahma Bull went over Triple H's head and worked with Ari Emanuel to get a match against Roman Reigns. It appeared that The Great One was going to challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL but the company changed plans following the negative response from the WWE Universe.

"It looks like he [The Rock] totally went over Triple H's head. This was a decision by him and Ari. Here's the part that makes me laugh man. Rock played politics to get that done. I think that is perfectly clear. And you're gonna tell me Triple H didn't play politics to get where he got? That's the wrestling business. I've been talking about this for years bro. They will stab you in the back at the drop of a dime. It's all about money and power. And yeah, this time The Rock got one over on Triple H. And how many people did Triple H get over in his career? That's the freaking business." [From 9:38 onwards]

The Bloodline has become even more powerful now that the 51-year-old has joined the faction. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Rollins accept the group's WrestleMania challenge tonight on WWE SmackDown.

